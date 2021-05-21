newsbreak-logo
Coronavirus surge in India can threaten pandemic progress in United States, doctors say

By Alexi Cohan, Boston Herald
northwestgeorgianews.com
 1 day ago

May 21—A deadly coronavirus surge taking place in India and surrounding countries could threaten pandemic progress in the United States and globally with variants and interrupted vaccine production, according to public health experts from Johns Hopkins University. "This is a problem not just for those in India, but it's a...

