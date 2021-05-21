Coronavirus surge in India can threaten pandemic progress in United States, doctors say

India recorded 414,188 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending Friday morning and 3,915 deaths, health ministry data showed. This is the first time the country has recorded daily infection figures of over 400,000 for two days in a row.As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to devastate India, three more states moved to impose a lockdown on Thursday in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.The states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan announced complete lockdowns, curbing the movement of people and banning gatherings.Prime minister Narendra Modi has come under pressure to impose a national lockdown with opposition parties and top US health expert Dr Anthony Fauci, among others, saying the move is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.The Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to prepare for an impending third wave of Covid-19 and on Thursday emphasised the need to vaccinate the population.