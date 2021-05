UFC featherweight contender Giga Chikadze says he is open to fighting Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar, or Yair Rodriguez for his next fight. Following his win over Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 25, Chikadze improved to a perfect 6-0 in the UFC, and this win over Swanson via body kick TKO was his best yet. The Georgian has looked incredible since joining the UFC two years ago as he has shown improved grappling to go along with elite striking skills. Chikadze is not a household name just yet but if he keeps knocking his opponents out he will be a big star for the UFC very soon.