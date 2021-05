You may not be familiar with neurons and what they do in the brain, but they play an important role in the organ and the nervous system at large. The cells are “responsible for receiving sensory input from the external world, for sending motor commands to our muscles, and for transforming and relaying the electrical signals at every step in between,” according to The University of Queensland’s Alan Woodruff. Ph.D., who wrote about neurons on the school’s Queensland Brain Institute website.