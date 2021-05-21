Fairfax County Encourages Investment Along Richmond Highway
Local leaders are throwing out some big numbers and lots of incentives to encourage significant investment in the Richmond Highway corridor in Southeast Fairfax County. The 10-mile stretch of Richmond Highway is set to undergo a transformation over the next decade and beyond. The County has committed to investing over a billion dollars in revitalizing the corridor and creating a robust transportation network, including a new Bus Rapid Transit system and the extension of the Metro to Fort Belvoir.alexandrialivingmagazine.com