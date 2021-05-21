newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

What to stream: 'Halston' and films that explore the fashion world

By Katie Walsh
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ryan Murphy-produced, Daniel Minahan-directed series “Halston” swanned onto Netflix last weekend, bringing a much-needed dose of 1970s-style glamour and debauchery, through which one can certainly live vicariously. Ewan McGregor stars as the mononymous titular designer, whose Ultrasuede dresses and elegantly draped jumpsuits and gowns defined American accessible glamour, and whose ’70s-style vices were second to none.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Tautou
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Jalil Lespert
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Halston
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Gaspard Ulliel
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
Person
Nelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Magazines#Fashion Runways#Fashion Design#French Fashion#Fashion Book#American Fashion#Real Fashion#Street Style Stars#The Roku Channel#Tubi#Italian#Kanopy#Vogue#Caftans#Hulu#The New York Times#New Yorkers#Fashion Films#Style#Couture Workshops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Movies
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesspectator.us

I can finally spill the beans about Halston and Princess Margaret

Unfortunate choice: Ewan McGregor stars as Halston in the new Netflix series (Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix) Already on your idiot box via Netflix is a mini-series about a man who also used one name, but burned out rather early due to an outsized ego and too much coke. His name was Halston, and his fame was based on the fact that he designed a pillbox hat that Jackie Kennedy Onassis wore at her hubby’s inauguration. Yes, fame is tricky, especially in America, where self-creation was invented and where superciliousness and sleekness pass for gravity and depth. I knew Halston, he was a friend of my then sister-in-law, but we had zero in common. In fact, he thought I wasn’t important enough to greet in a nightclub, and I didn’t exactly ever mistake him for a Hemingway hero. Never mind.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Variety

‘Halston’ Boss on Iconic Fashion Designer as ‘First Influencer’ and Creating a Redemption Story

To writer, producer and director Daniel Minahan, fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, known as Halston, was the “first influencer.”. “He’s somebody who really succeeded on marketing and branding himself,” Minahan says, adding that his mark is still left on “our everyday lives and culture” today. The subject of Minahan’s five-episode...
Designers & CollectionsRolling Stone

‘Halston’: An Iconic Fashion Designer Gets the Knock-Off Treatment

In the final episode of Netflix’s Halston, the iconic fashion designer, played by Ewan McGregor, asks his assistant to sum up what the critics are saying about his latest collection. She suggests they are disappointed with where his career has gone, given that, “at one point, you reinvented women’s fashion — wrapped a woman in a feeling, in your taste.”
Designers & CollectionsAOL Corp

Halston Premiere Recap: The Iconic Designer Maps Out a Plan to Conquer the Fashion World — Grade It!

The rise to the top can be filled with fame and excess, but once you best the rest, there’s only one direction to go from there. In Ryan Murphy’s latest limited series Halston, Ewan McGregor (Fargo) portrays Roy Halston Frowick, a designer who took the fashion world by storm with his transcendent vision and Jackie Kennedy-approved headwear. Throughout the five-episode series (now available on Netflix), Murphy and McGregor track the icon’s rise and turbulent fall as Halston builds his world-renowned empire only to get consumed by the drugs, success and egotism that comes with it.
Designers & Collectionsimdb.com

‘Halston’: Ewan McGregor Stars In A Cookie-Cutter Jc Penney-Esque Fashion Mini-Series; Mass-Produced & Devoid Of Identity [Review]

If ’70s fashion designer Halston is a creation, a persona, an idea of a person (one with taste), one that eventually gets watered down and then wisps away under the thumb of mass marketing beyond its initial couture means and origins, “Halston,” the glorified SparksNotes posing as prestige mini-series of the rise and fall of the fashion icon created by Sharr White and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan is similarly hollow to the mass-marketed garbage he peddled in the ‘80.
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

Head over Halston! The fashion drama to watch

From Jackie Kennedy’s blush-pink pillbox hat, which she wore to JFK’s presidential inauguration in 1961, to the off-the-shoulder red dress Bianca Jagger wore to ride into Studio 54 astride a white horse, Roy Halston Frowick’s disco-era designs, beloved by ’70s stars such as Liza Minnelli and Elsa Peretti, have been enshrined in fashion lore. But until recently, the man behind the creations, known mononymously as Halston, has been something of a mysterious figure.
TV & VideosThe Tab

Wild series about rise and fall of fashion designer Halston drops on Netflix this week

It’s one of those shows that seems like it’s been forever in the making, but finally new drama series Halston is being released on Netflix this week. The five-part series is created by Ryan Murphy and stars Ewan McGregor as the late fashion designer, Roy Halston Frowick. It follows his rise to fame in 1970s New York and his high-flying and lavish lifestyle amongst the rich and famous.
Designers & Collectionsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Halston' dresses up Ewan McGregor as the fashion icon in an era of excess

"Halston" follows the familiar rise-and-fall structure of cinematic biographies — think "Citizen Kane," only with more sex, better clothes and disco. Yet what really defines this style-over-substance miniseries, other than Ewan McGregor's no-holds-barred performance, are its insights regarding the tension between art and commerce. Spanning three decades in the designer's...