What to stream: 'Halston' and films that explore the fashion world
The Ryan Murphy-produced, Daniel Minahan-directed series “Halston” swanned onto Netflix last weekend, bringing a much-needed dose of 1970s-style glamour and debauchery, through which one can certainly live vicariously. Ewan McGregor stars as the mononymous titular designer, whose Ultrasuede dresses and elegantly draped jumpsuits and gowns defined American accessible glamour, and whose ’70s-style vices were second to none.www.stltoday.com