newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Muslims protest at US Embassy in Indonesia over Israel airstrikes

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZdyE_0a6lf7S000
© Getty Images

Over one thousand Muslims protested at the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia on Friday demanding an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza strip.

According to The Associated Press, the demonstration was organized by the Islamic Student Association and several other groups.

The demonstrators marched from several mosques after Friday prayers to a major street outside the embassy. The protestors chanted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is Great,” and “Save Palestinians,” according to AP.

Over 3,000 police were deployed to secure the embassy, as well as the presidential palace and the United Nations mission.

The news service, citing local media reports, noted that similar demonstrations were held in at least 10 provincial capitals and cities across the nation.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Thursday that 232 Palestinians had been killed amidst the 11 days of rocket fire and missile strikes between Israel and Hamas. Only a dozen Israelis were killed.

The strikes were the worst since 2014. Hamas launched thousands of rockets into Israel, which returned by airstrikes that devastated Gaza City.

The Israeli Security Council cabinet agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday, which was scheduled to take effect at 2 a.m. local time on Friday, 7 p.m. Thursday EST.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday warned that if Hamas launched any more rockets following the cease-fire, he would respond with “a new level of force against any expression of aggression against communities around Gaza and any other part of Israel,” AP reported.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

215K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Hamas#Protest Riot#Israeli Police#Muslims#Us Embassy#The Associated Press#Ap#United Nations#Israelis#Security Council#U S Embassy#Israeli Airstrikes#Gaza City#Save Palestinians#Gaza Strip#Aggression#Friday Prayers#Presidential Palace#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Protests
Related
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Iran Leader Urges Muslim States to Back Palestinians Militarily, Financially

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported. Iran, which does not recognise Israel, supports the Islamist militants of Hamas, who rule the Gaza Strip...
Middle EastTribTown.com

The Latest: Iran’s Khamenei congratulates Gaza on ‘victory’

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has congratulated Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after a cease-fire with Israel took effect in the territory, calling the truce a “victory over the criminal Zionist regime.”. Iran’s state TV website carried a letter by Khamenei addressed to the Palestinians on...
Middle Eastvestnikkavkaza.net

Russian Foreign Ministry welcomes ceasefire between Israel and Palestine

Moscow welcomes the move to declare a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday. "It is with great satisfaction that Moscow welcomes a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, launched at 02:00 am on May 21," she pointed out. According to Zakharova, the move is "important but not enough" to prevent tensions from escalating further.
Middle EastPosted by
FOX26

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
MilitaryWorld Socialist Web Site

Israeli security forces storm al-Aqsa after Gaza ceasefire

On Friday, just hours after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad came into effect, Israeli security forces fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at worshippers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. At least 20 Palestinians were injured, with two taken to hospital.
Middle EastColorado Daily

Peace Train: Israeli treatment of Palestinians can be likened to barbaric treatment of minorities

Here we go again with yet another deadly and devastating Israeli military attack on Gaza that has captured the world’s attention. However, this current crisis is notably different in scope from the numerous previous major Israeli war crimes. This time there was already ongoing Palestinian resistance to Israeli provocations and violence in occupied East Jerusalem — including the egregious Israeli attack in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in all of Islam. There was also more Palestinian resistance to the Israeli provocations and violence in other parts of the occupied West Bank, and in Israel itself with its apartheid regime.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Reporter's Notebook: Israel, Gaza exhale cautious sigh of relief with cease-fire

JAFFA, ISRAEL – The Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv woke up to something different today: peace. After 11 days of airstrikes and rockets involving Israel and the Hamas terror group in Gaza, the two sides overnight agreed to a mutual and unconditional cease-fire. There were noisy celebrations throughout the region by Palestinians claiming "victory," followed on Friday by some skirmishes with authorities in the hot spot of Jerusalem.
AdvocacyPosted by
Axios

New confrontation at al-Aqsa Mosque hours after Gaza ceasefire

One day after the ceasefire in Gaza, Israel police forcibly dispersed a protest at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, the site of a previous police raid last Monday that Hamas cited in launching its initial rocket attacks. Why it matters: Tensions in Jerusalem were a primary driver of...
Middle EastNBC News

World awaits cease-fire as Israel, Gaza count cost of conflict

Momentum continued to build for a cease-fire Thursday after more than 10 days of violence between Israel and Hamas has left at least 230 Palestinians dead, thousands seeking shelter from aerial attacks and the world anxious to end the conflict in Gaza. The Biden administration believed the Israelis were "in...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

A New Word Is Defining the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in Washington

In a conflict where words matter (so much so that even using the word conflict invites disagreement), it’s notable when the words used begin to change. And when it comes to discussing Israel and Palestine in the United States, the words have changed. The first, most obvious shift has come from Congress, where more and more (predominantly progressive) voices have criticized Israel’s human-rights abuses, as well as the U.S. government’s role in sustaining a status quo that human-rights groups and other high-profile leaders, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, have likened to apartheid. Staunch defenders of Israel within the Democratic Party now offer criticism of the scale of the country’s military response in Gaza (which caused extensive damage, and at least 230 deaths) or, just as strikingly, say nothing at all.
Middle EastToledo Blade

Israel, Hamas reach agreement on cease-fire

JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting an 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill, and left more than 200 people dead. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took effect, life...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday), the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and unconditional” Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. Within minutes of the announcements, in the countdown to t…