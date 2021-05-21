newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Army of the Dead,’ Oprah and Prince Harry’s ‘Me You Can’t See,’ Marvel’s ‘MODOK,’ All-Star ‘Solos’ Among Streaming Bonanza, PBS Goes Inside the Met

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Reporter
 1 day ago

After briefly invading theaters, Zack Snyder’s zombie epic lands on Netflix. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry collaborate on a series about mental health. Marvel goes for laughs in the animated M.O.D.O.K. The stars come out for Amazon Prime’s Solos anthology. PBS takes viewers inside one of the world’s greatest museums.

www.thereporteronline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Army Of The Dead#Netflix Inc#Amazon Prime#Modok#Laughs#Stars#Briefly Invading Theaters#Streaming#Museums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PBS
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Unite on 'The Me You Can't See': TV Review

Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan put utterly modern confessionalism to work to explode the image Buckingham Palace had cultivated over centuries. The pair’s revelations about their alienation from what they described as a restrictive, unfeeling and openly racist “firm” raised painful and pointed questions about what lay ahead for a family so bound up by tradition that it broke members apart. For all the chaos and noise of that moment, though, it was possible to wonder, too, what the future held for a couple that had now told a story with a beginning (their coupling), a middle (their near-undoing), and an end (their seemingly boundless future outside the monarchy, in what was once referred to as private life). Harry and Meghan were unburdened, and were disentangled from the origin of their global fame. They plainly had interest in doing good work, but that would be perhaps most easily accomplished by holding our attention. And what was left to share?
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Prince Harry on His Apple Project ‘The Me You Can’t See’: This Docu-Series on Mental Health Gave Me Great Satisfaction

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is looking forward to the release of a project he is passionate about titled The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV plus later this month. He has a lot of good things in the pipeline: An addition to the family, his second daughter with Meghan Markle is expected in summer, and his Apple TV plus series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ will release on May 21. Talking about the upcoming series, Harry has produced with Oprah Winfrey to address issues on mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles, a source revealed to US Weekly that the docu-series is Harry’s ‘one of the passionate projects.’ Prince Harry Shares How He Used to Meet Meghan Markle, Hiding From Media Attention.
TV & VideosAshe County's Newspaper

Prince Harry and Oprah Docuseries: Trailer Released for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are shedding the stigma surrounding mental health in the first official trailer for the new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See. The multi-part docuseries from the TV mogul and the British royal offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being, providing insights from celebrity guests, everyday people, plus mental health professionals and advocates.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK: Stilt-Man One of Only Characters Marvel Wouldn't Let Hulu Series Use

When Marvel's MODOK hits Hulu later this month, it's going to be packed to the brim with cameos from all over the Marvel Universe. Fans already know Jon Hamm is appearing as Iron Man, and the latest teaser showed a snippet of a scene involving Fin Fang Foom. Despite featuring a combination of characters from both the A and Z-lists, Stilt-Man is one character that won't appear. That's right, matter how much you beg and plead, MODOK won't feature the beloved Daredevil and Spider-Man villain.
Mental Healthidownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ mental health docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’ from Oprah Winfrey premieres May 21

There is another documentary series heading to Apple TV+, with the streaming service announcing today that Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming project will premiere later this month. Confirmed today, Apple says the new project entitled The Me You Can’t See will premiere on Friday, May 21. The show will be hosted by both Winfrey and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Both are also serving as executive producers. Apple’s announcement today says the docuseries will help life “the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being”. To help with that, a variety of different individuals will be interviewed for the series.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Army of the Dead's Dave Bautista joins Knives Out 2 for Netflix

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista is going to go another round with Daniel Craig. Bautista famously clashed with Craig's James Bond as Blofeld's henchman Mr Hinx in Spectre, and has now signed up for a rematch in the Knives Out sequel for Netflix (via Deadline). Netflix has declined...
CelebritiesTelegraph

What is Prince Harry trying to tell us with his new series The Me You Can’t See?

Just over four years ago Prince Harry sat on a sofa in Kensington Palace and told me about the absolute chaos he had experienced emotionally after the death of his mother. Back then, there was a real sense of positivity in the air – not just for Harry, who had finally arrived in a good place and was in a new relationship with the woman he would go on to marry, but for the country as a whole, which was, at long last, having a national conversation about mental health. Optimism abounded. As Prince Harry would later tell me, he thought he was out of the woods. But as he now knows – as we all now know – you can never predict what is just around the corner. Mental health, like so many other elements of life, has no absolutes.
CelebritiesElite Daily

The Trailer For Prince Harry & Oprah's Mental Health Documentary Is Here, & It's Amazing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been incredibly outspoken about mental health and the stigma that comes with it. The duke and duchess have admitted life in the spotlight has taken a toll on their mental health, with Meghan being especially honest about her past bouts of depression. Now, Harry is sharing stories of others, too. He teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to release a new documentary where they will guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being. Now that the trailer is finally here, it’s safe to say Prince Harry and Oprah's The Me You Can't See is a wealth of inspiration.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

What Led Netflix To Kill The Irregulars? The Same Thing That Led Them To Create It

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Other than a cluster of Netflix executives, it’s fair to say that nobody saw the cancellation of The Irregulars coming. A reimagining of the Baker Street Irregulars, featured in several of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries, The Irregulars dropped to strong reviews in March. “The Irregulars not only puts the young street gang at the head of their own series, but it also catapults Holmes’ usually straightforward detective work into the realm of the supernatural, a move that the afterlife-fascinated Doyle probably would have applauded,” wrote Gwen Ihnat at A.V. Club.
Books & LiteratureGrazia

Everything You Need To Know About The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry's New Documentary

Ever since Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, we have been grateful for every glimpse we can get. For the most part, those have come from Zoom calls with charities, the occasional candid shot of them out and about, a public appearance or two and, of course, their high profile interviews with James Corden and Oprah Winfrey. Now, Harry is back as a producer and participant in The Me You Can't See, a hotly anticipated documentary about mental health. Here's what you need to know.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘Supernova,’ ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,’ ‘Pride’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Zombie horror, heist flick and platoon thriller come together in Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” (2021, R). Dave Bautista plays an outbreak survivor who puts together a crew to infiltrate the zombie hordes of a walled-off Las Vegas for a fortune locked away in a casino vault before the government nukes the city. (Netflix)
TV ShowsPosted by
Nerdable.com

The best new movie trailers and TV show teasers for upcoming streaming titles

Netflix has cooked up a trio of films based on R.L Stine’s Fear Steet novels. All of them are releasing this July with a gap of one week between each film. Reminiscent of the Scream franchise from the 90s, the Fear Street movies are also set in the same time period. The trailer shows a young girl answering a creepy phone call. When she hangs up, a masked slasher rips into her stomach. Classic horror stuff. Netflix describes the trilogy as a story of a group of teenagers who discover that the terrifying events haunting their town for generations ​may all be connected and that they are the next targets.