newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stack 'Em - NFL Teams With Favorable Early Schedules

By Antonio Losada
rotoballer.com
 1 day ago

The NFL has just put together and released the 2021 season schedule. The league did its homework and created the path to the Super Bowl for the 32 teams that are part of this footballing circus, which now includes an extra week of play in what would amount to be the first 17-game season in NFL history. As always, it took us no time to go crunch the dates, teams, defenses, offenses, matchups, etc. in order to try to get a first idea of what is on the table and how the season might develop.

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jack Doyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Nfl Teams#American Football#Nfl Football#Dfs Games#Daily Fantasy Games#Preseason Games#Rotoballer#Cle#Car#Ne#Texans#Cleveland Browns Kc#Chi#Min#Indianapolis Colts Hou#Lac Cleveland#Pats#Sony Michel#Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
News Break
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthedallasnews.net

An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFLESPN

Indianapolis Colts' 2021 schedule: Will the Colts get good or bad Carson Wentz?

The Indianapolis Colts' 2021 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). ESPN’s Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 13 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET).
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots-Bucs One of Biggest Games on NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Patriots-Bucs one of biggest games on NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLwgnradio.com

Carson Wentz takes in first experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS – The pageantry of May is a cultural staple of Central Indiana, but new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz readily admits Indianapolis Motor Speedway is unfamiliar territory to him. “I don’t have much of a history with racing at all,” says Wentz. “Pulling up, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Wentz missed Monday's practice with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, per coach Frank Reich, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports. Reich described Wentz as "under the weather" and doesn't expect this illness to linger, as he hopes Wentz will be ready to practice again in 24 hours. Unless Wentz's absence stretches well beyond expectations, this illness should have little impact on his ability to build rapport with the Colts' receivers in camp.
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Looking Ahead to the Season | S.S. Mailbag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers The NFL's 2021 schedule is out and this week Bucs fans have questions regarding that season, such as practice squad rules, formidable opponents and the Bucs' offensive backfield Scott Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick, now a member of the Washington Football Team after two years in Miami, will start...
NFLSporting News

Colts schedule 2021: Dates & times for all 17 games, strength of schedule, final record prediction

For the fourth consecutive season, the Indianapolis Colts are going to have a new quarterback atop their depth chart to begin the season. This year, it will be Carson Wentz's turn to lead the Colts after they logged an 11-5 record and made the playoffs as a No. 7 seed in the final season of Philip Rivers' NFL career. Now, the Colts will be looking to improve on what they did last year.
NFLindycar.com

Wentz Receives Warm Welcome in Command Performance

The brand-new quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, Carson Wentz, made a pit stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon to help kickoff the greatest month in racing. Months after being dealt by the Philadelphia Eagles to take on the new job of calling signals for the Colts, Wentz...
NFLYardbarker

Seahawks Receive Challenging Week 1 Road Matchup Versus Colts

For the second straight season, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will open the year on the road with an early 10 AM PST kickoff, facing a far more formidable opponent this time around in the upstart Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12. Finishing second in the AFC South...
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Indianapolis Colts’ Offseason Defined By Free Agency & Draft Gambles

The Indianapolis Colts made a move to fill their need at left tackle on Monday, signing Eric Fisher to a one-year deal to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo. Typically, in an offseason defined by the Colts taking swings on players who are far from guarantees, Fisher's arrival represents a gamble for Indianapolis.
NFLChicago Tribune

Colts are the most overvalued NFL team following NFL schedule release

The NFL Draft and the official 2021 schedule release are in the rearview mirror, meaning fans, oddsmakers and bettors have the information they need to look toward the upcoming season. Most fanbases are cautiously optimistic that this will be their team’s year, while bettors are projecting the league as a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles insider says call to trade Carson Wentz came from the top

According to Eagles insider Howard Eskin, Howie Roseman wasn’t the one to get the ball rolling in a Carson Wentz trade. The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia is long over, with Indianapolis Colts fans ready to see what the former first-round pick will be able to do while leading the team’s offense. For Eagles fans, they’re left wondering what could have been for Wentz.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Record Predictions: Who Will Win AFC South?

Oh, the good ‘ol AFC South. With rumors and clouds of uncertainty surrounding the Houston Texans—who’ve won four of the last six division crowns—it looks (as of now) to be a two-team race for the division title in 2021. Trevor Lawrence’s arrival in Jacksonville is a definite source of optimism,...
NFLTri-City Herald

A Russell Wilson-themed intrigue rating for each of Seahawks’ 17 games this season

The Seahawks’ biggest schedule in team history is one Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Duane Brown and fellow veteran players ought to love. Seattle’s first 17-game season in 2021 has five prime-time games. That is one fewer than the NFL maximum this year. This is the 10th consecutive season the Seahawks have been scheduled for at least four national, showcase night games. That stretch of league marquee status began in Wilson’s rookie season of 2012.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season was about as strenuous as you could make it. Carson Wentz was angry before the season even started with the team taking Jalen Hurts in round two of the NFL Draft. A list of injuries a mile long, mainly along the offensive line, led to the Eagles setting an all-time NFL record for the most different starting offensive line combinations in one season. Carson Wentz gets benched for Jalen Hurts, causing a massive rift in the locker room between Carson Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts performed well to keep the Eagles in the fight for the division until the last week of the season. Then an inexplicable benching of Jalen Hurts in a close week 17 game was the final nail in the coffin on the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Week 1 Colts vs. Seahawks Biggest Storylines

Indianapolis Colts fans will get to see new franchise QB Carson Wentz make his regular season debut as a member of the blue and white right away in Week 1 against the NFC West powerhouse Seattle Seahawks. Aside from Wentz's debut, there's a couple of major storylines to following ahead...
NFLNBC Sports

Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: I stick my neck out for people I believe in

When the Colts acquired Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles earlier this year, much was made of his relationship with Colts head coach Frank Reich. Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philly before coming to Indianapolis and worked closely with the quarterback in that role. That work has left Reich with confidence that Wentz can bounce back from a dreadful 2020 season and lead the Colts to a winning season.