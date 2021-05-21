National Waitstaff Day: It's Time To Thank Them For Their Service

National Salvation Army Week has been celebrated for nearly 70 years in the United States. In that time, the nonprofit has worked tirelessly to provide help to people in need in every zip code in the country. President Eisenhower introduced National Salvation Army Week back in 1954 and the goal of this week of recognition is to provide a reminder of the vast scope of the services provided by The Salvation Army and to highlight ways you can help your neighbors in need.