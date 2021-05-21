National Waitstaff Day: It's Time To Thank Them For Their Service
Every year, May 21 is regarded as National Waitstaff Day. On this day, we acknowledge and thank the talented waitstaff who make our dining experiences pleasant. The day is also an opportunity for restaurant and cafe owners and managers to recognize their teams and show them how much their efforts are appreciated, according to National Day Calendar. After all, every restaurant owner knows their waitstaff is the face of their businesses.www.ibtimes.com