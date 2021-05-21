CenterPoint Energy launches Power Alert Service® in SW Indiana
CenterPoint Energy launches Power Alert Service® in SW Indiana. Customers to receive proactive electric outage notifications. Evansville – May 20, 2021 – CenterPoint Energy today announced it has launched its Power Alert Service® (PAS) electric outage notification system to residential and commercial customers in the southwestern Indiana electric territory. The free, award-winning service automatically notifies customers via SMS text, email or phone call when a power outage or other power problem is detected at or near their address. During a power outage, PAS will notify a customer of the outage, identify an estimated time of restoration, send restoration progress updates, and notify the customer when power has been restored.city-countyobserver.com