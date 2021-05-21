newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

CenterPoint Energy launches Power Alert Service® in SW Indiana

By admin
city-countyobserver.com
 1 day ago

CenterPoint Energy launches Power Alert Service® in SW Indiana. Customers to receive proactive electric outage notifications. Evansville – May 20, 2021 – CenterPoint Energy today announced it has launched its Power Alert Service® (PAS) electric outage notification system to residential and commercial customers in the southwestern Indiana electric territory. The free, award-winning service automatically notifies customers via SMS text, email or phone call when a power outage or other power problem is detected at or near their address. During a power outage, PAS will notify a customer of the outage, identify an estimated time of restoration, send restoration progress updates, and notify the customer when power has been restored.

city-countyobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Evansville, IN
Industry
State
Louisiana State
Local
Indiana Industry
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerpoint Energy#Southwestern Indiana#Power Generation#Electric Power#Power Transmission#Power Distribution#General Electric#Electric Generation#Power Alert Service#Sw Indiana Customers#Centerpoint Energy#Quarterly Reports#Enable Midstream Partners#Cnp#Centerpoint Energy Inc#Centerpoint Energy Today#Electric Transmission#Launches#Notify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Industry
Related
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19. Holcomb signed...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the enormity of...
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Indiana StatePosted by
103GBF

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.