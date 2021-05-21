newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Revisions made to city's blueprint for growth, development in next two decades

By Ashley Fahey
Posted by 
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A second draft of the city's 2040 comprehensive vision plan was released Thursday after weeks of debate and discussion.

www.bizjournals.com
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueprint#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsmiddletownct.gov

City’s Charter Revision Commission Meets on May 26th

On May 19th, beginning at 7:00 PM, members of the public will be able to observe the City’s Charter Revision Commission. You may attend this meeting electronically via WebEx. View the Existing Charter. Download the Middletown Charter - Nov 2020 (PDF) or access a searchable, online version through eCode 360.
Politicsclassiccountry1070.com

State Leaders Seeking Public Input on Future Housing Development Efforts

State officials are seeking feedback from Kansas residents to help guide future housing development efforts. The initiative is part of the state’s comprehensive housing need assessment, its first in almost 30 years. Kansans are encouraged to share input by completing the Kansas Housing Needs Assessment online survey. You can also...