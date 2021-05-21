Must be demand to bring change
We are told another police killing was “justified” by the victim’s actions, according to Andrew Womble, the district attorney of Pasquotank County in North Carolina, where an unarmed Black man, Andrew J. Brown, was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy. Womble called Brown’s death, “while tragic, justified.” Brown was shot and fatally wounded a day after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the killing of George Floyd. The Brown family’s attorneys, including Ben Crump and Baraki Sellers, promptly issued a statement saying the D.A. was trying to “white wash” the police killing and that: “To say this shooting was justified, despite the known facts, is both an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew’s family, the Elizabeth City community, and to rational people everywhere.”www.stlamerican.com