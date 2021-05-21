Must be demand to bring change

The conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd brings some measure of relief to a country slowly coming to grips with its history of systemic racism, including those of us in the nonprofit world. Shortly after the brutal murder nearly one year ago, many of my fellow white nonprofit leaders called me seeking guidance on how to respond to “uncomfortable conversations” about systemic racism in the workplace. They came to me because my organization is known for its long history of tackling racial and social justice issues, as well as the anti-racism trainings we have provided for the past seven years.