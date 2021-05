A rare footballfish washed ashore in Newport Beach, California over the weekend, only to be discovered by a surprised local beachgoer.Ben Estes was shocked to discover the “rare find” at Crystal Cove State Park on Saturday before he alerted state park rangers and lifeguards to the “weird-looking fish”.Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching said in a post on Facebook that the critter has been identified as a deep-sea Pacific Footballfish.Photographs of the fish show the “prehistoric” and “nightmarish” looking specimen, which is jet black in colour with a round body and intimidating jaws.According to the local boat touring company, the...