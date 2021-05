Commodities and equities are two distinct asset classes, but there are times when members of the former can prove instructive about what’s in store for the latter. For many investors, pinpointing when and which commodities will deliver stock market clues is difficult, and understandably so. That stands to reason because many market participants are under-allocated to commodities in the first place. However, the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEArca: DBC) not only fills the broad commodities allocation void; some its components can provide valuable equity market insight.