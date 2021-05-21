Having 5 primetime games will help Steelers through schedule in 2021

The NFL schedule is out and based on the strength of schedule, the Steelers face the toughest schedule while the Eagles have the easiest. NFL fans who are longing for football are in for a treat on Wednesday, as the entire 2021 schedule is set to be revealed for all 32 teams. The entire slate of Week 1 games was revealed during breakfast time on Wednesday, with the remaining 17 weeks set to be announced in a primetime show. That means all fans will be looking at the strength of schedules for every squad entering the new campaign.