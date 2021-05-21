Having 5 primetime games will help Steelers through schedule in 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers are slated to have the toughest schedule in 2021. At the same time, the NFL did the Pittsburgh Steelers a favor by giving them 5 primetime games. It is a smart move, Pittsburgh will have a roster that should make every game we play competitive coming into the season. Things like injuries can affect the team's play as we saw down the stretch in 2020, but the Steelers will be the real deal again next year.