NCAA Basketball: 2022 Top-5 G Keyonte George trims list to 5 teams

By Ian Mumm
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeyonte George’s list included Oklahoma State, NCAA Basketball blue-bloods Kansas and Kentucky, and in-state powers Baylor and Texas. Each program’s name carries significant weight and is the perfect platform for a player of his caliber. The list also shows the clear absence of the early professional route (i.e., the G-League or NBL) other top players have begun to increasingly pursue, but it has not been officially ruled out.

