NCAA Basketball: 2022 Top-5 G Keyonte George trims list to 5 teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the South Carolina women's golf team tees off Monday in the Louisville regional, it will do so as the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Carolina won a program best four tournaments this season and did not finish worse than third in any event. One of those third place finishes was in the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club. But the team seemed to be quite miffed at its inability to win its own tournament because it would win events in Augusta and Athens to close out the regular season.