newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis nurse gives back to her alma mater and students just like her

By Symone Woolridge
WREG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret that working in the medical field can be stressful and getting there can be costly. Darian Simmons graduated in December from Baptist Health Sciences University. She got into the nursing program on a scholarship, but it didn’t cover everything so school was far from easy.

wreg.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Alma Mater#Medical School#Medical Students#Wreg#Regional One Health#Baptist University#Tenn#Health Sciences#Field#Care#Sonography#Blessing Bags#God#Pennies
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Related
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Memphis Redbirds return to full capacity at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park plans to return to full capacity beginning Tuesday, May 18. The announcement was made after Shelby County’s new Health Directive lifted mask wearing requirements in outdoor areas. In compliance with the City of Memphis’ rules on City-owned facilities, masks are...
Memphis, TNEurekAlert

UTHSC researchers awarded $4.5 million to launch new Tennessee Heart Health Network

Memphis, Tenn. (May 17, 2021) - Researchers from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center have received a $4.5 million grant over three years from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to lead a statewide network of primary care providers, health systems, and academic centers to identify, develop, and implement patient-centered approaches to improve quality of care and outcomes for people with cardiovascular disease. Tennessee is one of only four states in the country chosen by AHRQ to receive this grant and create a statewide heart health network.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade...
Memphis, TNPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

Tips to succeed on AP tests

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It's that time again: AP test time! Those advanced placement tests cover a range of subjects, from biology to European history, and music theory. One organization wants to make sure high school students are prepared. Advanced placement --or AP-- tests are in full swing. They're similar to...
PGA Tour

A showcase of Memphis’ best barbecue, The Pit returns to TPC Southwind

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational today announced the return of “The Pit,” a fan activation featuring four of the most popular barbecue joints in Memphis – Central BBQ, The Commissary, HOG WILD and The Rendezvous. Located between the eighth green and ninth tee in the shade of the former grain silos, The Pit is back to serve a host of Memphis barbecue staples for fans on site as the world’s best players return to compete at TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8. “We’re excited to bring The Pit back to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as we prepare to welcome ticketed spectators back to TPC Southwind this August,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “The Pit became a fan favorite among places to eat and hang out on the golf course in 2019, so we’re delighted to again partner with four restaurants that are home to some of the best barbecue Memphis has to offer and showcase their signature menu staples during tournament week this year.”
Memphis, TNrhodes.edu

Rhodes Confers Degrees and Highest Honors on Classes of 2020 and 2021

Rhodes College conferred 469 total degrees on the Class of 2021 at the Commencement Exercises of the 172nd Session of Rhodes College, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium May 15. 457 graduates of the the Class of 2020 were recognized at 6:00 p.m. Their degrees were officially conferred May 2020.
Tennessee Statefox17.com

NEW PHOTOS: 17-year Cicadas hatching in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cicadas have emerged and are now hatching in parts of Tennessee. Described by a viewer as "alien-like," Brood X is here and for some it might feel apocalyptic. Margaret Carmona snapped photos of dozens of Cicadas near her home in the Washington County/Green County area on...
Memphis, TNftnnews.com

Memphis Tourism Launches 10-week Outdoor Music Series This Summer

Memphis Tourism, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street, will launch a 10-week outdoor music series “Get Loud!” on Beale Street’s biggest stage in downtown Memphis. The LIVE music series kicks off Saturday, June 5 with GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter PJ Morton at the...
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Memphis, TNcitycurrent.news

CodeCrew – Changing the Youth of Memphis Through Practical Hands-On Computer Science

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Meka Egwuekwe, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CodeCrew, who highlights the Memphis, Tennessee-based organization that educates and mentors Black students and professionals, who are underrepresented in tech, to become innovators and leaders through practical hands-on computer science training. During the interview, Meka shares the good news that CodeCrew and the Collective Blueprint, also headquartered in Memphis, are two of nine nonprofits throughout the country that are receiving support from the NBA Foundation, which is awarding more than $3 million in grants overall to create employment opportunities, further career advancement, and drive greater economic empowerment in Black communities. In partnership with the Collective Blueprint and the NBA Foundation, CodeCrew is launching a unique wraparound program designed to provide additional supports to young adults as they train to be entry-level software developers within a comprehensive nine-month course. Students work in a small classroom setting and use real-world technologies to learn the fundamentals of coding and system development, while also participating in specialized training focused on the leadership and the life skills needed for a successful career and job market competitiveness. ​ While in the program, participants will receive training for success, coaching, a stipend ($400/month), and transportation assistance. Placed graduates of CodeCrew Code School have average salaries of more than $51,000 per year. Learn more and apply by visiting www.code-crew.org.
Memphis, TNWREG

Will masks be required in your child’s school? Local districts weigh in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several Shelby County school districts say they will be updating their mask mandates after the health department issued a new health directive this week. Shelby County Schools said they will be keeping their mask requirement for now. Arlington Community Schools said masks would become optional starting Monday,...