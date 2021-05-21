newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Prince Harry said he is triggered flying into London and uses EMDR to cope. What is it?

By Alia E. Dastagir, USA TODAY
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry, whose mother Princess Diana died violently and suddenly when he was 12 years old, has in the last several years shared intimately about the mental health impacts of his trauma and how therapy helped him address his suffering. In his new Apple TV+ docuseries on mental health with Oprah Winfrey airing Friday, Harry shares his experience with a specific therapy he found especially effective: EMDR.

Lady Gaga
Prince Harry
Oprah Winfrey
