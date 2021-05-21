newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

When Novelty Follows Function: The Kitschy Designs of Duck Architecture

ArchDaily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign can sometimes be mundane- except when it’s novelty architecture. These buildings uniquely and identifiably break away from the abstract, metaphorical, and often monotonous buildings that have classified modern-day design. Instead of favoring the steel and glass skyscrapers that serve as landmarks in cities around the world, they aim to poke fun at architecture in a way that’s jovial, commercial, and perhaps slightly more functional and expressive. Unlike other buildings, they are the literal embodiment of a thing itself, putting its function widely on display instead of hiding it within four austere walls.

www.archdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novelty Architecture#Steel And Glass#New York City#Iconic Designs#Architecture Design#Level Design#Skyscrapers#Parking Space#Nbbj#Duck Architecture#Modern Day Design#Function#Familiar Shapes#Architectural Feats#Household Objects#Usable Space#Wooden Staircase#Symbols#Landmarks#Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Design
Related
Interior DesignArchDaily

Woodsy Whispers Residence / Shulin Architectural Design

Design strategies and intentions. The construction site, consisting of three homestead areas, has a narrow shape and a 3-meter height difference from east to west. Two homestead areas located at west combined, with the lower one located at the east, together with established bases of two main structures of the entire residence: the upper-wide section and the lower-narrow section, connected through a half-transparent sky bridge. The field's height difference between north and south was utilized to create an underground section used for maintenance storage and equipment closets; the east side vacant space caused by the height difference between east and west was used to create an opened-up gray space that serves as a multipurpose semi-outdoor area for residents' various needs. The landscape water system in the field follows the path of outdoor steps, forming multiple mini waterfalls, enriching the walking experience with a continuous audio presence of water streams.
DesignArchDaily

Point In Architecture

Point in architecture is an architecture competition organized by archiol in association with artuminate. Primary elements in architecture are the basics of architecture design. This competition aims at exploring point as a architectural element through the ‘PERPECTIVES’ in architecture. Limited entries | Registration will close at the 200th participant. Register...
Visual Arte-flux.com

Architectural Association School of Architecture

Opening: May 21, 10am–6pm, booking required. COVID-19 safety protocols apply. Follow the event on the AA Instagram Live! at 16:00 BST. Book Launch: June 30, 4–6pm, booking required. COVID-19 safety protocols apply. Architectural Association School of Architecture. 36 Bedford Square. London WC1B 3ES. UK. Hours: Monday–Friday 6pm–9am T +44 20...
Designcoolhunting.com

Iconic Gensler Architecture + Design Projects

To honor the achievements of global architecture and design firm Gensler’s co-founder Art Gensler, who recently died at the age of 85, Dezeen selected eight key projects that highlight the diversity of their work. From one studio in San Francisco circa 1965 to 50 offices worldwide today, Gensler has influenced everything from the Shanghai skyline (with the 120-story Shanghai Municipal Government building, the city’s second tallest structure) to the Apple store experience (Gensler designer the first 100 Apple stores). Read more about the firm’s staggering accomplishments—be it the vision for the second-ever Gap clothing store or the renovation and expansion of the San Francisco International Airport—at Dezeen.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

design + architecture creates boardwalk with sweeping panoramic views of australia

Design+architecture and rockhampton regional council transformed an underutilized mountain-top peak in australia into the region’s go-to picnic, event, and tourist locale. the project is situated on top of mount archer, rockhampton’s most iconic tourist destination, and its key deliverables include the construction of a new outdoor amphitheater and elevated boardwalk as well as a playground and picnic facilities.
Dezeen

Former MoMA chief curator of architecture and design Terence Riley dies

American architect Terence Riley, former chief curator of architecture and design at New York's Museum of Modern Art and founding partner of Keenen/Riley Architects, has passed away. Riley had a 13-year tenure at MoMA followed by his work as a teacher and director for the Miami Art Museum, now the...
Designretaildesignblog.net

Istetyka Eatery by Yakusha Design & Architecture Studio

The name “Istetyka” is a combination of two Ukrainian words — to eat and aesthetics. The aesthetics of ready-to-eat food is the main message of the eatery traced in the interior of the space and the dishes served. The owners sought to change the attitude to fast ready-to-eat food — turn ordinary into a ritual, food into an experience.
DesignPosted by
The Associated Press

New Book, Graphic Connections in Architecture, Explores Strong Synergistic Relationship Between Graphic Design and Architecture

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- RSM Design, the international design studio known for its award-winning architectural graphic designs, has released its latest book, Graphic Connections in Architecture. This book was created to enlighten architects, developers, designers, and enthusiasts about the relationship between graphics and architecture, and investigate the relationship between environmental and experiential graphic design with wayfinding and placemaking in the built realm.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

LYCS architecture designs sales center inspired by flying egrets

LYCS architecture was inspired by newborn egrets flying vigorously above the xiaoshao canal to design kincang egrets waves sales center in china. the challenge was to be able to maximize the degree of innovation and to complete the project under the ultimate pressure of time. within the short period of 3 months, they were able to successfully conclude the design of architecture, interior, and furnishing of the center.
TravelTrendHunter.com

Functional Sturdy Carrying Designs

RIMOWA introduced its latest collection full of mobility essentials that are made for functional daily use. Timeless design is the root of the entire range. The pack is made from premium materials only and spotlights distinctive design language. It references the brand's rich heritage and grown expertise in travel. There...
Visual ArtWashington Post

At the Renwick Gallery, four artists conjure Mother Nature out of fabric, metal, glass and paper

From roses on teacups to berries on wallpaper, natural motifs are common in the decorative arts. But there’s nothing dainty or domestic about the works on view in “Forces of Nature,” the Renwick Gallery’s ninth biennial exhibition of contemporary craft. The four invited artists use traditional techniques to make pieces that are distinctive, timely and way too big to fit in the pantry.
Visual ArtDezeen

Theaster Gates named 2022 Serpentine Pavilion designer

American artist Theaster Gates has been revealed as the next designer of London's Serpentine Pavilion, the first non-architect to be given the annual commission. As reported by Architects' Journal, Gates will create next year's pavilion outside London's Serpentine Gallery. A Serpentine Pavilion spokesperson told Dezeen that it was too early...
worldarchitecture.org

Call for Entries: Architectural Poetry Competition, 4th Cycle: ‘Design Interpretations’

Architectural Poetry Competition Series, 4th Cycle is the fifteenth initiative of the Architectural Journalism & Criticism Organization founded by architect Pappal Suneja to spread awareness about this subject and sow the seeds of inspiration to explore and write about Architecture and allied fields from a lyrical perspective. Theme for the...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Nature-Based Angular Architecture

'The Mushroom' is a low-profile guesthouse designed by ZJJZ Atelier, a Shanghai-based architecture firm, for the Tree Wow hotel in Jiangxi, China. Inspired by the Chinese folktale about an alluring fairy, The Mushroom guesthouse is meant to similarly captivate and enchant its occupants, insulating them from the stressors of busy city life through the soothing natural sights.
Architecturehospitalitydesign.com

Concrete Completes Hotel-Coworking Hybrid in Copenhagen

Home office lodging concept Zoku’s second outpost features three new loft configurations. Dutch design firm concrete has announced the completion of Zoku Copenhagen, the second outpost in the work-meets-play hotel hybrid’s portfolio. Conceived with the global nomad in mind, the property is equipped to support long stays in addition to a variety of social and coworking needs.
design-reuse.com

Designing chiplet and co-packaged optics architectures with 112G XSR SerDes

Suresh Andani, senior director of product marketing at Rambus, has written an article for Semiconductor Engineering that takes an in-depth look at how 112G XSR SerDes can be used to optimally design chiplet and co-packaged optics architectures. As Andani notes, conventional chip designs are struggling to achieve the scalability, as...
EntertainmentArchinect

ROCCHI, architecture, design and urban planning firm

The three architects designed the Rene Favaloro Intermediate Hospital (former UPA) in the city of Zárate. Jorge Rocchi, Estéfano Rocchi and Duccio Rocchi rethought a new design for the needs of the place. Then in 2018 and 2019 two extensions were built, using the same construction method.
New York City, NYArchDaily

Winners of the 2021 Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers Announced

The Architectural League of New York has announced the 6 winners of 2021 Prize for Young Architects + Designers Awards, the North American annual competition that celebrates the works of young architects and designers who have completed their bachelor’s or master’s degree within the last ten years. This year's theme was Housekeeping, which asked participants to explore how the domestic settings have changed over the past couple of years, changing the definition of "ideal residence".
Designarchitizer.com

Ceramic Vaults: 7 Ways This Old Building Technology Is Reaching New Architectural Heights

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The term “ceramic vault” covers a wide range of building techniques and architectural details, from heavy brick barrel vaults to thinly tiled paraboloids. While the age-old technologies are often associated with historical periods — from the neolithic mud-brick domes of Cyprus to ubiquitous structural systems throughout the Roman Empire — certain architects in the early twentieth century sought to revive them.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Innauer-Matt Architekten designs kindergarten with large pointed windows and wall motifs in Austria

Bezau-based architecture practice Innauer-Matt Architekten has designed a kindergarten that features large pointed windows and dotted motifs on walls in Lustenau, Austria. Named Engelbach Kindergarten, the 1,900-square-metre building is a two-story kindergarten that makes children feel like a home. Designed with façade details and a play of solid-void relationship, the...