Fall River episode 2 exclusive: Robin Murphy’s shocking parole hearing

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Nevers, Season 1, Episode 6, "True."]. When I pressed play on the screener for the Part 1 finale of HBO's The Nevers, I immediately felt sure that I was watching the wrong show. That's because Episode 6, "True," opened in a world very far away from the show's established Victorian setting, instead transporting the audience to a ruined London one hundred years in our future. There, a small team of commandos, including a jaded warrior named Stripe (Claudia Black), dropping into a largely unexplained conflict with opposing human forces as well as a confrontation with an alien presence that ends up transporting Stripe backwards in time into the body of the woman we've known as Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) this whole time.