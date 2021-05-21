newsbreak-logo
‘Army of the Dead,’ Oprah and Prince Harry’s ‘Me You Can’t See,’ Marvel’s ‘MODOK,’ All-Star ‘Solos’ Among Streaming Bonanza, PBS Goes Inside the Met

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
deltanews.tv
 1 day ago

After briefly invading theaters, Zack Snyder’s zombie epic lands on Netflix. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry collaborate on a series about mental health. Marvel goes for laughs in the animated M.O.D.O.K. The stars come out for Amazon Prime’s Solos anthology. PBS takes viewers inside one of the world’s greatest museums.

TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Unite on 'The Me You Can't See': TV Review

Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan put utterly modern confessionalism to work to explode the image Buckingham Palace had cultivated over centuries. The pair’s revelations about their alienation from what they described as a restrictive, unfeeling and openly racist “firm” raised painful and pointed questions about what lay ahead for a family so bound up by tradition that it broke members apart. For all the chaos and noise of that moment, though, it was possible to wonder, too, what the future held for a couple that had now told a story with a beginning (their coupling), a middle (their near-undoing), and an end (their seemingly boundless future outside the monarchy, in what was once referred to as private life). Harry and Meghan were unburdened, and were disentangled from the origin of their global fame. They plainly had interest in doing good work, but that would be perhaps most easily accomplished by holding our attention. And what was left to share?
CelebritiesTelegraph

What is Prince Harry trying to tell us with his new series The Me You Can’t See?

Just over four years ago Prince Harry sat on a sofa in Kensington Palace and told me about the absolute chaos he had experienced emotionally after the death of his mother. Back then, there was a real sense of positivity in the air – not just for Harry, who had finally arrived in a good place and was in a new relationship with the woman he would go on to marry, but for the country as a whole, which was, at long last, having a national conversation about mental health. Optimism abounded. As Prince Harry would later tell me, he thought he was out of the woods. But as he now knows – as we all now know – you can never predict what is just around the corner. Mental health, like so many other elements of life, has no absolutes.
Mental Healththeroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Oprah Announce Release Date & Spills Details On Their Mental Health Documentary, 'The Me You Can't See'

After months of anticipation, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have revealed that their mental health documentary, The Me You Can't See, will be released on Apple TV+ on May 21. "Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone," the official description reads.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK: Stilt-Man One of Only Characters Marvel Wouldn't Let Hulu Series Use

When Marvel's MODOK hits Hulu later this month, it's going to be packed to the brim with cameos from all over the Marvel Universe. Fans already know Jon Hamm is appearing as Iron Man, and the latest teaser showed a snippet of a scene involving Fin Fang Foom. Despite featuring a combination of characters from both the A and Z-lists, Stilt-Man is one character that won't appear. That's right, matter how much you beg and plead, MODOK won't feature the beloved Daredevil and Spider-Man villain.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Prince Harry on His Apple Project ‘The Me You Can’t See’: This Docu-Series on Mental Health Gave Me Great Satisfaction

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is looking forward to the release of a project he is passionate about titled The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV plus later this month. He has a lot of good things in the pipeline: An addition to the family, his second daughter with Meghan Markle is expected in summer, and his Apple TV plus series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ will release on May 21. Talking about the upcoming series, Harry has produced with Oprah Winfrey to address issues on mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles, a source revealed to US Weekly that the docu-series is Harry’s ‘one of the passionate projects.’ Prince Harry Shares How He Used to Meet Meghan Markle, Hiding From Media Attention.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Army of the Dead's Dave Bautista joins Knives Out 2 for Netflix

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista is going to go another round with Daniel Craig. Bautista famously clashed with Craig's James Bond as Blofeld's henchman Mr Hinx in Spectre, and has now signed up for a rematch in the Knives Out sequel for Netflix (via Deadline). Netflix has declined...
TV & VideosBirmingham Star

'The Me You Can't See' trailer

Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey dropped the trailer of their much-anticipated documentary series 'The Me You Can't See' that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. The moving trailer also shows them opening up about their own pain. The...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Oprah and Prince Harry Release First ‘The Me You Can’t See’ Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah just dropped the first trailer for their mental health documentary … and it shows them opening up about their own pain, alongside other famous and non-famous people. The preview of “The Me You Can’t See” starts with the project’s executive producers chatting about the mental health...
MoviesPWMania

Video: First 15 Minutes Of Army Of The Dead Movie Featuring Batista

The first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie has been released. Netflix’s “zombie heist” film stars former WWE Superstar Batista, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell and others. Netflix will release “Army of the Dead” on Friday 5/21. The movie is also being released today in...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘Supernova,’ ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,’ ‘Pride’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Zombie horror, heist flick and platoon thriller come together in Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” (2021, R). Dave Bautista plays an outbreak survivor who puts together a crew to infiltrate the zombie hordes of a walled-off Las Vegas for a fortune locked away in a casino vault before the government nukes the city. (Netflix)
Mental HealthHello Magazine

Prince Harry's biggest revelations from mental health series The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry bared his soul as he took part in mental health series, The Me You Can't See, which he created and produced with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+. The Duke of Sussex made a number of revelations, admitting that he was willing to take drugs at the most "nightmarish" period of his life and also that an argument with his wife Meghan Markle led him to start therapy.
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

The Me You Can't See Director Dawn Porter on What Led Prince Harry to Go Through Therapy on Camera

A little more than two months ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines around the world with their shockingly candid sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, Prince Harry is teaming up with the queen of American television once again, only this time, it's as co-creators and executive producers of a new mental health–focused docuseries on AppleTV+ called The Me You Can't See.