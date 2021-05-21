Top Stories this AM: Gaga says she was left 'pregnant on a corner'; McCarthy flip-flops; Gaza celebrates ceasefire

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know. For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here. Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months. Gaga said the incident happened when she was 19, but that she felt physical and emotional trauma from it for years after. "It was almost like I tried to erase it from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a big, ugly monster. And you have to face the monster to heal," she told Vogue in 2019.