Top Stories this AM: Gaga says she was left 'pregnant on a corner'; McCarthy flip-flops; Gaza celebrates ceasefire

By insider@insider.com (INSIDER)
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know. For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here. Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months. Gaga said the incident happened when she was 19, but that she felt physical and emotional trauma from it for years after. "It was almost like I tried to erase it from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a big, ugly monster. And you have to face the monster to heal," she told Vogue in 2019.

Congress & CourtsKilleen Daily Herald

Analysis: Cheney promises to fight on, while McCarthy covets the speakership

WASHINGTON — Liz Cheney’s tenure as House Republican Conference chair ended on the order of her colleague and onetime ally, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Cheney took her principled stand, she said, to deny Donald Trump another shot at the presidency. McCarthy’s intolerance for that stand showed his single-minded focus is on becoming speaker.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Guiliani's son tells Russian state media people don't want to live in US after father's raid

The son of Rudy Guiliani has claimed that Americans no longer want to live in the US after the two FBI raids on the former New York mayor’s residence and office on 28 April. Speaking to state-owned Russia Today, Andrew Guiliani claimed that he has heard from people on both sides of the political aisle that the Department of Justice treatment of his father is making them rethink their country of residence.“So it’s been people who have been very strong Trump supporters and some who have not been Trump supporters. They don’t want to live in a country where...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘He should be tarred and feathered’: Fox News hosts tear into Prince Harry over First Amendment comments

Fox News hosts and guests have slammed Prince Harry over his First Amendment comments.The Duke of Sussex sparked controversy when he told podcast host Dax Shepard that he thought the amendment to the Constitution, which protects basic rights like free speech, was “bonkers”.And commentators on the right-wing channel, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, were quick to heap scorn on Harry.Conservative commentator Jesse Watters mocked Harry for complaining about the press more than Donald Trump.“Well if he thinks the First Amendment is bonkers, wait till he hears about the Second one. This guy complains about the press more than...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

McCarthy's latest Biden criticism: He sleeps more than Trump

As best as I can tell, the first time Donald Trump ever referred to his White House successor as "Sleepy Joe Biden" was in March 2018, during remarks at the Gridiron Club that were ostensibly supposed to be funny. The Republican, looking ahead to the 2020 election, said at the time, "There's talk about Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe, getting into the race.... Just trust me, I would kick his ass. Boy, would he be easy. Oh, would he be easy.... He doesn't have a shot."
California StatePosted by
Salon

Kevin McCarthy's strange real estate saga: A luxury condo in D.C. and a tract house in California

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has evidently been living the high life when he's at work in Washington. But back in his home district in Bakersfield, California, McCarthy leads a far less glamorous existence, posing the question of how he affords his luxurious digs in the nation's capital.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: McCarthy has another Trump problem on his hands

FLY-PARTISAN — Presidents come and go, but flies remain at the White House — like, lots of them — and they’ve become a point of agreement between a Trump official and a Biden official who don’t have much else in common. JARED KUSHNER recently called Biden senior adviser CEDRIC RICHMOND to offer any help he could provide in the new job, but the conversation soon turned to the critters, a source familiar with the chat told us. (The flies have persisted going back at least to the Obama White House; some staffers in Trump’s West Wing used bug zappers.)
Atlanta, NEGrand Island Independent

Telling the truth about Capitol attack

ATLANTA — During a House hearing about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde read from a prepared statement to take issue with people calling the assault “an insurrection.”. “There was no insurrection,” the freshman Republican from Athens, Georgia, said. “And to call it an insurrection, in...