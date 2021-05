Tiger King star Jeff Lowe is in trouble with law enforcement again and they’ve come to collect his animals. Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma got a visit from officers with a search and seizure warrant according to TMZ. Lowe says that his constitutional rights are being violated with these actions. However, that warrant says that the animal were under the protection of the Endangered Species Act. A federal judge issued the document as certified by the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The Tiger King star sent TMZ video of his liligers being carted away, which he argues isn’t protected by that legislation. (For those unaware, a liliger is the product of a union between a male lion and a female tiger…)