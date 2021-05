Coastal flood advisory is posted through 4 AM. The good news is that the wind is dying down, and in time the water in the lake will begin to drain. Water running about 1-2 feet above normal. Warm and humid weather is forecast through the weekend. An isolated shower is possible each day. So far for the Month of May we have had 12.80" of rain. While isolated showers are possible through the week, significant rain is not forecast. We will likely end the month as 5th wettest on record. The earliest 90 degree day is April 9th. We have not hit 90 yet. We will likely hit 90 by the weekend.