newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How much trash do Americans recycle?

Posted by 
USAFacts
USAFacts
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Americans increased the amount of waste it produced in the years after World War II and landfills became the most popular form of garbage disposal. When these began filling up in the 1970s, Americans opted for alternatives like recycling. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began reporting data on waste...

usafacts.org
USAFacts

USAFacts

0
Followers
149
Post
19
Views
ABOUT

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing a comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. Publishing daily, USAFacts.org is a robust resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics, and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts.

 http://usafacts.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Paper Recycling#Demolition Waste#Waste Disposal#Plastic Waste#Trash Collection#Food Waste#Garbage Collection#Americans#Foreign Trash#Garbage Disposal#Landfills#Recyclables#Municipal Solid Waste#Wastewater Sludge#Plastics#Recyclers#Fuel#Electricity#Yard Trimmings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
EPA
News Break
Recycling
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
USAFacts

Air quality in the US since the passage of the Clean Air Act

April 22, 2021 marks the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, an event that began in 1970 when 20 million Americans demonstrated across the country to call for greater protection of the nation’s environment. Initiated by Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, the event was an expression of the public’s growing concern about issues like air and water pollution. The same year also marked the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and President Richard Nixon signing the Clean Air Act.
Environmentnjtoday.net

EPA relaunching Climate Change indicator website

For the first time in four years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is relaunching its Climate Change Indicators in the United States website for the public. This comprehensive resource presents compelling and clear evidence of changes to our climate reflected in rising temperatures, ocean acidity, sea level rise, river flooding, droughts, heat waves, and wildfires, among other indicators.
Environmentinterplasinsights.com

PlasticsEurope condemns the illegal trade of plastic waste

PlasticsEurope has condemned the illegal dumping of plastic waste and called for stricter enforcement of the controls on its shipment. The European plastics manufacturers trade organisation described the act as ‘distressing’, particularly for countries that lack appropriate waste enforcement capacities and suitable infrastructure to prevent the trade of illegal waste. PlasticsEurope continues to work collaboratively with enforcement authorities to tackle this issue.
Agriculturewaste360.com

Tomorrow Water Awarded USDA SBIR Grant to Develop Eco-Friendly Solution for Recycling Keratin from Livestock Rendering Waste

ANAHEIM, Calif., -- Tomorrow Water, an innovative total solution provider of water treatment technologies and eco-friendly waste management solutions, has been awarded a highly competitive Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) grant by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The funding will support the development of its environmentally friendly technology that extracts and upcycles valuable keratin from discarded animal rendering waste. This new technology is one of the many innovations created by Tomorrow Water in its pursuit of a "clean and beautiful world beyond waste."
Environmentsalinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley community leaders gather to talk trash, recycling

SALINAS VALLEY — A virtual meeting was recently held to discuss Waste Management’s SmartTruck program and how it fits into compliance with new organics and recycling laws. Residents were able to learn the reasons why collection services have undergone changes, which include closer monitoring of their discarded waste with the potential for fines, during the April 21 community meeting.
Environment4coffshore.com

EPA approves Air Permit for Vineyard Wind

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued the final Clean Air Act Outer Continental Shelf air quality permit to Vineyard Wind 1, LLC. The permit includes air pollution control requirements for the construction and operation of the. project. By issuing this permit, construction can now begin on the nation's first...
Boston, MAcapecod.com

EPA OKs Last Vineyard Wind Permit, Construction Can Start

BOSTON – The Environmental Protection Agency has approved the final air quality permit related to the Vineyard Wind 1 project, meaning that construction can start on what is slated to become the first major offshore wind farm in the country. The Clean Air Act Outer Continental Shelf permit issued by...
Environmentecowatch.com

Who’s Making — and Funding — the World’s Plastic Trash?

ExxonMobil is the world's single largest producer of single-use plastics, according to a new report published today by the Australia-based Minderoo Foundation, one of Asia's biggest philanthropies. The Dow Chemical Company ranks second, the report finds, with the Chinese state-owned company Sinopec coming in third. Indorama Ventures — a Thai...
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

Too much trash in recycling bins overwhelms popular CG school project

CASA GRANDE — A popular school-based recycling program has stopped collecting cardboard and paper. While Mesquite Elementary School will still collect plastic bottles and aluminum in its bins in the school parking lot, cardboard will no longer be accepted because too many people were depositing trash in and near the bins, said teacher Rick Wilson, who started the program at the school years ago to teach students about recycling.
Politicscompsmag.com

How much money will your city receive from the American Rescue Plan?

The Treasury Department will work with the nation’s governors, mayors, Congress members and other local officials in coming days and weeks to answer any questions about the money and make sure it’s disbursed as soon as possible, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters on Monday. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, has already filed suit challenging the rule that prevents states and localities from using the funds for tax cuts. What they won’t be able to do is use the money to directly or indirectly subsidize state or local tax relief, and Treasury officials said they’ll check to make sure local governments use the money for eligible purposes. White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling said the rescue plan would ensure that the nation has a recovery that “brings everyone along,” increasing “not just growth, but dignity and security and opportunity,” and that “reduces the scarring that can often happen to people who are out of the labor market for too long, or who have too much trouble entering the labor market because the job market is not tightening quick enough.”
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

EPA Adds PFAS Substances to Database to Show Treatment Options

The EPA is adding 11 PFAS chemicals to a database to highlight how local authorities can remove them from drinking water, the agency announced Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency’s Drinking Water Treatability Database provides options for 37 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. • The database is designed to provide water utilities...
EnvironmentMartha's Vineyard Times

EPA okays Vineyard Wind 1

On Wednesday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final Clean Air Act air quality permit to the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm project. “The permit includes air pollution control requirements for the construction and operation of the 800-MW windfarm. By issuing this permit, construction can now begin on the nation’s first major offshore wind project, which will be in federal waters off the coast of Massachusetts,” a release states. “The permit regulates pollutants from ‘Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) sources,’ such as jack-up barges that will construct each wind turbine and the electrical service platforms. Additionally, emissions associated with air-emitting devices used during the operation of the wind farm, i.e., generators used as a source of back-up electricity for space conditioning where sensitive electronics are housed, are also regulated.”
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Infographic: How Much Single-Use Plastic Waste Do Countries Generate?

The Plastic Waste Makers Index, published by Moderoo, has found that 20 companies are responsible for producing more than half the planet's single-use plastic waste. For the very first time, it analyzed about 1,000 factories, finding that petrochemical firms are the worst offenders. ExxonMobil is the biggest single-use plastic waste contributor with 5.9 million tonnes generated in 2019, followed by Dow and Sinopec with over five million tonnes each.
EnvironmentFox5 KVVU

What plastics DO NOT recycle

Republic Services lists which plastics should not be placed in the recycling bin. For more information, visit recyclingsimplified.com. This segment is sponsored by Republic Services.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WGN TV

How much money does it take to convince hesitant Americans to get vaccinated?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Cash incentives, such as $100 payments, could persuade more people to get a vaccine, according to a recent study. In the survey conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, more than 75,000 unvaccinated people were interviewed, and about a third of them said a cash payment of as much as $100 would make them more likely to get the COVID-19 shot.