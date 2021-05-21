How much trash do Americans recycle?

The Treasury Department will work with the nation’s governors, mayors, Congress members and other local officials in coming days and weeks to answer any questions about the money and make sure it’s disbursed as soon as possible, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters on Monday. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, has already filed suit challenging the rule that prevents states and localities from using the funds for tax cuts. What they won’t be able to do is use the money to directly or indirectly subsidize state or local tax relief, and Treasury officials said they’ll check to make sure local governments use the money for eligible purposes. White House American Rescue Plan coordinator Gene Sperling said the rescue plan would ensure that the nation has a recovery that “brings everyone along,” increasing “not just growth, but dignity and security and opportunity,” and that “reduces the scarring that can often happen to people who are out of the labor market for too long, or who have too much trouble entering the labor market because the job market is not tightening quick enough.”