newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, WI

Burlington chief: Officers justified in using Taser on man

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 23 hours ago

BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Burlington’s police chief says officers acted within department policy when they used a stun gun on a man who was rushing to be with his fiancee who he said was in premature labor.

The incident happened earlier this month when Desmen Pete illegally drove his minibike on the sidewalk as he hurried home to his pregnant fiancee.

“She was in premature labor,” said Pete. “I was trying to get home to be there for my son to be born.”

Body camera video shows an officer with his Taser drawn, talking with Pete. The officer ordered Pete to get on his stomach. Pete began yelling at officers and the situation escalated before the Taser was deployed, WITI-TV reported.

“I told him I didn’t have time to talk to him at that time,” said Pete. “He could have came back later or something else. It could have been handled some other way.”

Chief Mark Anderson said Thursday the officers provided Pete with several opportunities to comply with their orders, but he chose not to, which escalated the incident.

Pete is accused of resisting arrest. He says both he and the officers could have reacted differently.

Police said Pete’s fiancée was offered medical services on scene, but she declined and a family member took her to the hospital.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, WI
Burlington, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taser#Premature Labor#Police Chief#Chief Medical Officer#Guns#Wis#Department Of Labor#Ap#Man#Chief Mark Anderson#Witi Tv#Department Policy#Body Camera Video#Camera#Home#Medical Services#Pregnant#Justified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Brownsville legislator arrested on DWI charge

BROWNSVILLE — State Rep. Rene O. Oliveira was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Friday, Brownsville police said in a press release Saturday. The police reported the driver of a car linked to Oliveira left the scene of a collision before being questioned by police. The release also reported a woman at the scene told an officer no accident occurred.
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KARE 11

AMBER ALERT: Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Menomonie, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday morning in Menomonie, Wisconsin. According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson was last seen in the late morning hours Sunday on foot wearing a white Rick and Morty hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and no shoes. Officials say Samantha is 5-foot-3, with blue eyes, brown hair and was wearing glasses.
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Police: man shot teen at house party

A man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old at a house party at a residence on the 3000 block of Clairmont Street Friday told police he thought the victim was reaching for a weapon. However, witnesses told police Joshua Daniel Jr., 18, shot the as-yet-unidentified victim without provocation, according to...
Racine County, WIwtmj.com

Man dies after house fire in Racine County

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A 29-year-old man is dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Racine County. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were dispatched to the home in the 3000 block of Spring Dr. in Burlington after 1 p.m. Deputies arrived to see heavy smoke and visible flames...
Burlington, WICBS 58

Man dies in Burlington house fire, medical examiner confirms

BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fatal house fire is under investigation in Burlington on Wednesday, May 12. Officials were called to Spring Drive around 2:30 p.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed a man died as a result of the fire. He was taken to Aurora Medical Center Burlington where he was pronounced dead.
Racine County, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver hospitalized after Yorkville crash

YORKVILLE, Wis. - A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle Village of Yorkville crash Wednesday afternoon, May 12. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene near Spring Street and County Highway C shortly after 1 p.m. Deputies' initial impression was that a...
Burlington, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington fatal house fire

BURLINGTON, Wis. - A fatal house fire on Spring Drive in Burlington resulted in one fatality, a first responder on the scene told FOX6 News. Upon arrival Wednesday afternoon, May 12, deputies observed heavy smoke coming out of the front of the residence and there were visible flames on the northwest corner of the structure. Deputies checked the residence and it was locked and secured. Deputies attempted entry at the rear door, but it was hot to the touch and they could not make entry.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Man Strikes Cyclist With Van

RACINE – A Racine man is accused of using his van to strike and injure a male cyclist whom he accused of stealing his bicycle last week. The Racine County District Attorney’s Office charged Ronald J. Watts, 53, with first-degree reckless injury and hit-and-run injury. According to the criminal complaint,...
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Store Owner Charged in Fight

RACINE – The owner of One Stop Foods, 1711 N. Main St., is accused of pistol whipping a man who he said threatened him at the store on Tuesday. Iyad M. Alabed, 36, of Mount Pleasant, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with aggravated battery, three counts of recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Crash Damages House; Driver Charged With OWI

RACINE – A Racine woman was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-third offense after a crash that damaged a house in the 2300 block of Kinzie Avenue here Tuesday afternoon. Brenda Katherine Gillespie, 63, of Racine, was also charged with possession...
Burlington, WIwgtd.org

Burlington Man Pleads Not Guilty to 84 Counts

(WGTD)---A preliminary hearing was held in Racine Court Thursday for a Burlington man who is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting two women, video recording the assaults and secretly video recording other women and children in bathrooms. 46-year-old Shane Stanger, who apparently split his time between Iowa and Wisconsin, originally...
Racine County, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

Man Charged With Choking, Beating Woman

CALEDONIA – A Chicago man was charged with harming a woman in a domestic dispute at an apartment here in April. Walter L. Cosby, 22, of Chicago, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with felony intimidation, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. All of the charges carry domestic abuse and repeat offender penalties.
Burlington, WIWEAU-TV 13

Parents allowed to sue Snapchat in deadly Walworth Co. crash

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of two of people killed in a high-speed crash in Walworth Co. in 2017 will be allowed sue the makers of Snapchat over a filter the parents claim led to their children’s deaths. Twenty-year-old Landen Brown and Hunter Morby, 17, died in May 2017...