newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Canaan, CT

Family seeks justice two years after Jennifer Dulos disappeared

By Tara O'Neill
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW CANAAN — Two years since their mother’s disappearance, Jennifer Dulos’ five children are “healthy and well,” according to a close friend who says the family seeks justice as courts reopen following the pandemic. In a statement released by Carrie Luft, the spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos’ family and friends, they...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
East Granby, CT
City
Granby, CT
City
Farmington, CT
New Canaan, CT
Society
City
South Windsor, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Domestic Violence#Murder#Family Law#Justice#Family Violence#Divorce Law#House Arrest#Windsor Rod And Gun Club#Daughter#Relatives#Court#Law Enforcement Officers#Arrest Warrants#Community#Authorities#Calling#Conspiracy#Albany Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Relationships
Related
Norwalk, CTdailyvoice.com

IDs Released For Victims Of Apparent Murder-Suicide In Norwalk

A husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Fairfield County have been identified by police. The incident took place around 3:58 p.m., Sunday, May 16, at home on Chatham Drive in Norwalk, said Norwalk PD Lt. Joe Dinho. According to Dinho, police responded to the area after...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Police ID Two Men Found Dead In Basement Of Fairfield County Illegal After-Hours Club

Police have released the identities of two men found shot dead in the basement of an illegal after-hours nightclub in Fairfield County. The men, 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes, of Bloomfield, in Hartford County, and Fairfield County resident Norman Charles Peters, age 40, of Stamford, were found around 1:55 a.m., Sunday, May 16, in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport PD Captain Kevin Gilleran.
Stamford, CTdailyvoice.com

ID Released For Stamford Man Found Shot Dead In After-Hours Club

Police have released the identities of two men found shot dead in the basement of an illegal after-hours nightclub in Fairfield County. The men, 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes, of Bloomfield, in Hartford County, and Fairfield County resident Norman Charles Peters, age 40, of Stamford, were found around 1:55 a.m., Sunday, May 16, in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport PD Captain Kevin Gilleran.
Connecticut StateNBC News

Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

A Connecticut teenager was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a photo of a classmate with a racist slur to his social media earlier this month. The 16-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, as well as second degree breach of peace, Fairfield Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday. The photo has not yet been independently verified by NBC News.
New Canaan, CTNorwalk Hour

'It means the world to me': New Canaan police name officer of the year

NEW CANAAN — The town’s police department this week honored those who died in the line of duty and recognized the 2020 Stephen W. Wood Officer of the Year Award recipient. Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services workers lined the front parking lot of the police building as Chief Leon Krolikowski on Thursday presented the Stephen W. Wood Officer of the Year Award to Rex Sprosta.
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

‘Extraordinary Efforts’: Letters of Appreciation for New Canaan Police

The following letters of appreciation for New Canaan Police officers were shared by Chief Leon Krolikowski at the Police Commission’s March and April meetings. The Monday crew wanted to express our thanks to Officer [George] Caponera and Officer [Sebastian] Obando for their invaluable help yesterday. We had a critical patient who needed immediate care and transport to the rig and the officers initiated and assisted patient care. The officers also helped move several vehicles to allow the rig a quick egress. We were fortunate to work alongside this team yesterday and want them to know their actions were greatly valued.
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan’s VFW Post 653 has organized its annual placement of U.S. flags at the gravestones of veterans buried in local cemeteries for 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. All are invited to help. Those interested are to meet at 8 a.m. in Lakeview Cemetery. The veterans area is located off the road through the cemetery from the entrance at Main Street and Millport Avenue, over the bridge and on the right. Anyone with questions about the flag placement can contact Frances Wilson at fcavalierewilson@gmail.com. The Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 31, starting at 9:30 a.m. It will turn at Cherry Street and run down South Avenue and Harrison Avenue, due to construction on Main. “Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, parade marchers and parade watchers should wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained among marchers in the parade or among parade watchers along the parade route,” town officials said in a press release.
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

Podcast: New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski on Fatal Shooting, Resources

This week on 0684-Radi0, our free podcast (subscribe here in the iTunes Store), we talk to New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski about last week’s fatal shooting on Down River Road, status of the investigation and resources available to residents—including the Police Department itself, whose officers are specially trained to respond to psychiatric calls.
Fairfield County, CTdailyvoice.com

Man Nabbed For ID Theft In Fairfield County, Police Say

A trip to Florida may lead to a trip to jail for a man who was busted by police investigators in Connecticut for allegedly using a credit card stolen from a Fairfield County resident. The New Canaan Police Department received a complaint from an area resident who had their credit...
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

New Canaan Teen Charged with DUI

Police late Saturday arrested a 19-year-old Greenley Road man and charged him with driving under the influence. At about 11:29 p.m. on May 8, an officer on patrol stopped a car traveling 45 mph in a posted 25 mph zone, according to a police report. On speaking to the driver,...