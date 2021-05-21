newsbreak-logo
‘Army of the Dead,’ Oprah and Prince Harry’s ‘Me You Can’t See,’ Marvel’s ‘MODOK,’ All-Star ‘Solos’ Among Streaming Bonanza, PBS Goes Inside the Met

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 1 day ago

After briefly invading theaters, Zack Snyder’s zombie epic lands on Netflix. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry collaborate on a series about mental health. Marvel goes for laughs in the animated M.O.D.O.K. The stars come out for Amazon Prime’s Solos anthology. PBS takes viewers inside one of the world’s greatest museums.

TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Unite on 'The Me You Can't See': TV Review

Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan put utterly modern confessionalism to work to explode the image Buckingham Palace had cultivated over centuries. The pair’s revelations about their alienation from what they described as a restrictive, unfeeling and openly racist “firm” raised painful and pointed questions about what lay ahead for a family so bound up by tradition that it broke members apart. For all the chaos and noise of that moment, though, it was possible to wonder, too, what the future held for a couple that had now told a story with a beginning (their coupling), a middle (their near-undoing), and an end (their seemingly boundless future outside the monarchy, in what was once referred to as private life). Harry and Meghan were unburdened, and were disentangled from the origin of their global fame. They plainly had interest in doing good work, but that would be perhaps most easily accomplished by holding our attention. And what was left to share?
Mental Healththeroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry & Oprah Announce Release Date & Spills Details On Their Mental Health Documentary, 'The Me You Can't See'

After months of anticipation, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have revealed that their mental health documentary, The Me You Can't See, will be released on Apple TV+ on May 21. "Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone," the official description reads.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Prince Harry and Oprah Docuseries: Trailer Released for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are shedding the stigma surrounding mental health in the first official trailer for the new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See. The multi-part docuseries from the TV mogul and the British royal offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being, providing insights from celebrity guests, everyday people, plus mental health professionals and advocates.
TV & Videosdallassun.com

'The Me You Can't See' trailer

Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey dropped the trailer of their much-anticipated documentary series 'The Me You Can't See' that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. The moving trailer also shows them opening up about their own pain. The...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Army of the Dead's Dave Bautista joins Knives Out 2 for Netflix

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista is going to go another round with Daniel Craig. Bautista famously clashed with Craig's James Bond as Blofeld's henchman Mr Hinx in Spectre, and has now signed up for a rematch in the Knives Out sequel for Netflix (via Deadline). Netflix has declined...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK: Stilt-Man One of Only Characters Marvel Wouldn't Let Hulu Series Use

When Marvel's MODOK hits Hulu later this month, it's going to be packed to the brim with cameos from all over the Marvel Universe. Fans already know Jon Hamm is appearing as Iron Man, and the latest teaser showed a snippet of a scene involving Fin Fang Foom. Despite featuring a combination of characters from both the A and Z-lists, Stilt-Man is one character that won't appear. That's right, matter how much you beg and plead, MODOK won't feature the beloved Daredevil and Spider-Man villain.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Prince Harry on His Apple Project ‘The Me You Can’t See’: This Docu-Series on Mental Health Gave Me Great Satisfaction

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is looking forward to the release of a project he is passionate about titled The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV plus later this month. He has a lot of good things in the pipeline: An addition to the family, his second daughter with Meghan Markle is expected in summer, and his Apple TV plus series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ will release on May 21. Talking about the upcoming series, Harry has produced with Oprah Winfrey to address issues on mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles, a source revealed to US Weekly that the docu-series is Harry’s ‘one of the passionate projects.’ Prince Harry Shares How He Used to Meet Meghan Markle, Hiding From Media Attention.
MoviesPWMania

Video: First 15 Minutes Of Army Of The Dead Movie Featuring Batista

The first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie has been released. Netflix’s “zombie heist” film stars former WWE Superstar Batista, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Ella Purnell and others. Netflix will release “Army of the Dead” on Friday 5/21. The movie is also being released today in...
CelebritiesTelegraph

What is Prince Harry trying to tell us with his new series The Me You Can’t See?

Just over four years ago Prince Harry sat on a sofa in Kensington Palace and told me about the absolute chaos he had experienced emotionally after the death of his mother. Back then, there was a real sense of positivity in the air – not just for Harry, who had finally arrived in a good place and was in a new relationship with the woman he would go on to marry, but for the country as a whole, which was, at long last, having a national conversation about mental health. Optimism abounded. As Prince Harry would later tell me, he thought he was out of the woods. But as he now knows – as we all now know – you can never predict what is just around the corner. Mental health, like so many other elements of life, has no absolutes.
CelebritiesElite Daily

The Trailer For Prince Harry & Oprah's Mental Health Documentary Is Here, & It's Amazing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been incredibly outspoken about mental health and the stigma that comes with it. The duke and duchess have admitted life in the spotlight has taken a toll on their mental health, with Meghan being especially honest about her past bouts of depression. Now, Harry is sharing stories of others, too. He teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to release a new documentary where they will guide discussions about mental health and emotional well-being. Now that the trailer is finally here, it’s safe to say Prince Harry and Oprah's The Me You Can't See is a wealth of inspiration.
Mental HealthHello Magazine

Prince Harry's biggest revelations from mental health series The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry bared his soul as he took part in mental health series, The Me You Can't See, which he created and produced with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+. The Duke of Sussex made a number of revelations, admitting that he was willing to take drugs at the most "nightmarish" period of his life and also that an argument with his wife Meghan Markle led him to start therapy.