The Davis Bike Club plans a 21-mile bike ride to Woodland. The group will meet at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23, at the North Davis Pond parking area, 3500 Anderson Road in Davis. This ride is designed for cyclists who want to get out on the road or have limited experience with road riding. The group will ride to Woodland, check out the Reiff’s Gas Station Museum and then stop at a local park and have treats and refreshments courtesy of the club. The pace will be casual and social. Cyclists are advised to make sure they and their bikes are up to the trip.