UK launches Fleet Solid Support Ship competition

Global banking, payments, and shopping service Klarna has launched a nationwide campaign entitled #WhyPayInterest, according to The Fintech Times. The campaign, which will run across both online and in-print channels, highlights the key differences between Buy Now Pay Later products and traditional credit cards in the UK. In 2020 alone, Brits paid GBP 5.7 billion in credit card interest and fees to outdated and archaic credit providers. Those that used zero-cost Buy Now Pay Later options instead, such as Klarna’s ‘Pay Later’ products, saved GBP 76 million in interest payments during 2020 – the equivalent of GBP 144 every 60 seconds. #WhyPayInterest shines the spotlight on traditional finance providers, challenging outdated business models and products that don’t serve consumers’ best interests.