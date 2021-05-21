newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK launches Fleet Solid Support Ship competition

By Harry Lye
naval-technology.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe competition marks the UK’s second attempt at the programme to acquire the new Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships that have consistently drawn criticism for the UK government’s plans to allow foreign shipyards to participate in the work. Under the competition, the UK wants the three ships delivered by 2032. High-level...

www.naval-technology.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Chris Gardner
Person
Ian Waddell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Ships#Uk#British Royal Family#Aircraft Companies#Speed Launches#Global Companies#Royal Navy#Royal Fleet Auxiliary#Fleet Solid Support Ships#Carrier Strike Groups#The Royal Navy#The Qec Task Group#Fss#Uk Yards#Overseas Shipyards#Foreign Shipyards#International Companies#Shipbuilding Tsar#Amphibious Task Groups#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Worldnaval-technology.com

UK MOD contracts Rolls-Royce for MT30 and WR-21 engines support

Rolls-Royce has won a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide support MT30 and WR-21 marine engines that power two major Royal Navy programmes. This contract will enable the company to deliver ‘on-going support’ for MT30 engines installed on Queen Elizabeth Class (QEC) Aircraft Carriers and WR-21 marine engines on Type 45 destroyers.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

UK launches plans for Global Pandemic Radar

London [UK], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that the United Kingdom will work with the World Health Organization, other partners and nations to develop an advanced international pathogen surveillance network to identify COVID-19 variants and emerging diseases. "The world must never be caught unawares...
WorldTelegraph

British shipyards will lose out on £1.5bn Navy contract, unions fear

Fears are mounting that a new generation of supply ships to sail with the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers will be built abroad as the contract process is officially launched. The Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, has fired the starting gun on the estimated £1.5bn competition to build the three 40,000-tonne “Fleet Solid Support” (FSS) ships.
Businessthegrocer.co.uk

Oatly emphasises UK as it launches $10bn IPO

Plant-based brand Oatly has emphasised the importance of the UK market to its future growth as launched its $10bn New York IPO yesterday. The Swedish company priced more than 84 million shares at $17 each – raising more than $1.4bn to put towards expanding production and continuing rapid growth. The...
Worldkentlive.news

Contract to build Royal Navy's crucial RFA support ships back out for bids

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched a new a competition to build three long-awaited Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships that will provide vital support to Royal Navy operations across the world. The ships will provide munitions, food, stores and provisions to support Portsmouth-based aircraft carriers...
Economythepaypers.com

Klarna launches #WhyPayInterest campaign in the UK

Global banking, payments, and shopping service Klarna has launched a nationwide campaign entitled #WhyPayInterest, according to The Fintech Times. The campaign, which will run across both online and in-print channels, highlights the key differences between Buy Now Pay Later products and traditional credit cards in the UK. In 2020 alone, Brits paid GBP 5.7 billion in credit card interest and fees to outdated and archaic credit providers. Those that used zero-cost Buy Now Pay Later options instead, such as Klarna’s ‘Pay Later’ products, saved GBP 76 million in interest payments during 2020 – the equivalent of GBP 144 every 60 seconds. #WhyPayInterest shines the spotlight on traditional finance providers, challenging outdated business models and products that don’t serve consumers’ best interests.
Agriculturekfgo.com

UK promises to boost competitiveness with tariff suspension scheme

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain wants to use its independent post-Brexit tariff regime to help make domestic manufacturers more internationally competitive, launching a scheme for firms to apply for a suspension of tariffs on their imported manufacturing inputs. Tariff suspensions are used to help a huge range of sectors like agriculture,...
Technologyfinextra.com

Digital financial advice platform Ignition launches in the UK

Ignition, the global provider of advice technology, has launched into the UK market offering digital advice solutions to enable its financial services clients to help people make better financial decisions. The Ignition engine is a white-label, multi-currency, bank grade digital financial advice platform that is compatible with the current legacy...
Businessactionforex.com

UK 100 Consolidates Above Major Support

FTSE 100 remains under pressure after the UK’s inflation doubled to 1.5% last month. The surge from the demand area near 6840 indicates buyers’ commitment to keep the boat afloat. Recent whipsaws are a strong sign of the market’s indecision in the short term. Sideways action may offer opportunities for...
Public HealthScience Focus

COVID-19 booster vaccine trial launched in UK

The UK has launched a world-first clinical trial to see whether a booster vaccine dose could protect people against COVID-19 and its variants. Seven existing coronavirus vaccines are to be tested in the COV-Boost trial to see which jabs could be used in any forthcoming autumn vaccination programme. Some 2,886...
Businesstheiet.org

Virgin Media-O2 merger gets nod from UK competition watchdog

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has approved the proposed £31bn merger between Virgin Media and O2 – the UK’s largest phone company – following an extensive investigation focusing on wholesale services. In May 2020, Virgin Media owner Liberty Global and O2 owner Telefonica announced that they were amid talks...
Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Virtuosa Becomes First Ship to Resume Cruising in UK

Cruising from the UK is back after a 14-month hiatus as the MSC Virtuosa is set to cast off from the port of Southampton for a four-night sailing on Thursday. Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “We are very proud that MSC Virtuosa’s first ever sailing marks the resumption of cruising from British ports after an enforced break of more than a year and effectively heralds the next phase of restart for our industry.
U.K.marinelink.com

UK Reveals the Names of Its New Inspiration Class Warships

The names of the British Royal Navy's five next-generation Type-31 frigates have been announced by the First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin. Approved by HM The Queen, the vessels will be named HMS Active, HMS Bulldog, HMS Campbeltown, HMS Formidable and HMS Venturer. Grouped together as the Inspiration Class, the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK launches emissions trading scheme

The price generated is reportedly close to the EU ETS price, but a little higher. The UK launched its emissions trading scheme (ETS) May 19 with an auction of allowances that cover power generation, industry, aviation and some other sectors. The country had until the end of last year been par...
Businesscompletemusicupdate.com

UK competition regulator to investigate Sony’s AWAL purchase

The UK’s Competition & Markets Authority has launched an investigation into the recent acquisition by Sony Music of Kobalt’s recordings division, which included the latter’s neighbouring rights agency and the AWAL label services business. The regulator served an ‘initial enforcement order’ on Monday. Sony announced that it was buying AWAL...
Carstravelmole.com

European campervan sharing platform launches in the UK

European motorhome and campervan sharing platform PaulCamper has expanded its reach and launched in the UK. Its new UK website is live at https://paulcamper.co.uk, offering holidaymakers more options for domestic road trips and campervan owners the chance to rent out their vehicles. Prospective campers can hire from as little as...
Marketslowyinstitute.org

London and Hong Kong: Financial centres in parallel peril

There is a curious parallel between Hong Kong and London as financial centres in potential decline due to the recent loss of a unique position. Historically both cities were crucial nodes in the global network of the British Empire. More recently both functioned at a critical junction between the booming Chinese economy and the European Union on one side and the rest of the world on the other. Both are losing this bridge function due to a nationalist takeover: Hong Kong into mainland China, London into Brexit Britain.
IndustryPosted by
newschain

UK’s largest cruise ship ‘provides hope for travel industry’

P&O Cruises’ new ship provides “hope” for the travel industry which has been “suspended in limbo” by the pandemic, the firm’s president declared. Paul Ludlow described the arrival of Iona – the largest vessel built for the UK cruise market – as “momentous”. Iona has 17 passenger decks, creating capacity...
Economyeminetra.com

Ebay UK Launches Financial Program to Support SMEs at Risk

Ebay UK is a groundbreaking new finance that helps entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country rebuild their businesses by linking them with the long-awaited access to finance as they face a cash flow crisis. Announced the program, Capital for Ebay Business Sellers (CEBS). Caused by a pandemic. Ebay is America’s leading multinational e-commerce platform.
Industryledburyreporter.co.uk

Largest cruise ship built for UK arrives in Southampton

The largest cruise ship built for the UK market arrives in Southampton on Sunday ahead of its naming ceremony. P&O Cruises’ Iona has 17 passenger decks, creating capacity for 5,200 holidaymakers before social distancing is taken into account. She will be used by the operator for its summer season of...