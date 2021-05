Contrary to popular belief, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have been among the best drafters in the NFL over the last two decades. One of the reasons he has been so successful is his willingness to trade picks — he views them as assets, and will take a player if he thinks the value is good, otherwise, he won’t hesitate to move back, never fearing the players they might miss out on. The draft is simply part of his plan, which is, and always will be, to make the team better.