How to watch Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. online from anywhere

By Anthony Spadafora
Android Central
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and ahead of the release of Loki next month, Marvel is back with its latest TV series and we have all the details on how you can watch M.O.D.O.K. online. Unlike Marvel's recent live-action shows on Disney Plus, M.O.D.O.K. is...

www.androidcentral.com
Cell Phonesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Confused by all those streaming services? This app is here to help

With the growing number of streaming services, viewers have an unprecedented level of choice over what they want to watch. But they also face the daunting task of keeping all those services straight. Not to mention the growing cost. A cadre of former Disney and Discovery executives has proposed a...
TV SeriesRepublic

A MUTANT MARVEL ‘M.O.D.O.K.’; 1971 RECALLED

What if a superhero was emotionally disturbed? Would that be entertaining? Back when comic books were discussed as mere kid stuff, Marvel Comics always had a bit more edge and challenged its pimply readership to contemplate characters with mixed motivations and depth. At least compared to the DC pantheon’s straight arrows.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“M.O.D.O.K.” Ain’t In The MCU

Fans have been having (relatively) friendly debates about Hulu’s animated series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” and how it is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking to ComicBook.com, producer Jordan Blum was asked about the show’s continuity and he goes on to say the series very much exists in its own universe – comparing it to HBO Max’s acclaimed “Harley Quinn” animated series:
TV & Videosmarvel.com

‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Unveils the Greatest Super Villain Trading Cards Ever

M.O.D.O.K has achieved his greatest victory yet: a trading card featuring him, and only him! What more could a super villain want out of life?. Ahead of the release of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu (all 10 episodes land on the streaming service on May 21!), take a peek at some brand new looks for the boisterous cast of characters — and also, sorry M.O.D.O.K., you’re going to have to share the spotlight here with your family and co-workers.
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel's MODOK Emoji Released

Ten days from now, Marvel's MODOK will hit Hulu. As such, the streamer is preparing by going all-in on its marketing this week and next. Tuesday, the Disney-owned platform released a quick ten-day teaser, revealing the bizarre baddie also has his own emoji for use on Twitter. Like all other hashtags, all you need to do is tweet #MODOK and you'll see the bizarre Marvel villain appear.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK: Stilt-Man One of Only Characters Marvel Wouldn't Let Hulu Series Use

When Marvel's MODOK hits Hulu later this month, it's going to be packed to the brim with cameos from all over the Marvel Universe. Fans already know Jon Hamm is appearing as Iron Man, and the latest teaser showed a snippet of a scene involving Fin Fang Foom. Despite featuring a combination of characters from both the A and Z-lists, Stilt-Man is one character that won't appear. That's right, matter how much you beg and plead, MODOK won't feature the beloved Daredevil and Spider-Man villain.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Isn’t Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fans may have been holding out hope that Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the upcoming animated series on Hulu, would be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, the showrunner for M.O.D.O.K. has ended any debate. Speaking to ComicBook.com in a new interview, Jordan Blum was asked about the show’s continuity and explained...
MoviesFremont Tribune

A villainous move: M.O.D.O.K. comes into his own as a Marvel star

Patton Oswalt had no problem deciding what Marvel supervillain M.O.D.O.K. might sound like. “M.O.D.O.K.’s voice is just an amplified, more treble-y version of my own voice,” the Grammy-winning actor says. “It’s me when I’m at my whiniest and angriest and petty. So that’s all I had to do – sort of crank it up that way.”
TV Seriesnexttv.com

Programming Review: 'Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ Sets Out for Conquest on Hulu

Animated comedy Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is about a supervillain, voiced by Patton Oswalt, with plans to conquer the world. Those plans are throttled by M.O.D.O.K.’s mismanagement of his evil corporation, A.I.M. Short for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, M.O.D.O.K. also has a problematic domestic life, as his wife and kids are fed up with Dad’s self-centered ways.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Adds Patton Oswalt’s Voice to the Superhero Universe

“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.,” premiering this weekend on Hulu, alternates MCU tropes and family sitcom energy with the darker numbing bureaucracy of something like “Veep,” all told in the style of “Robot Chicken.” Just trust me. Produced by the Seth Green-led company that made "Robot Chicken," it is yet another animated series set in the Marvel universe but with a tone unlike anything you’d find over on Disney+. Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, the series very much has the unexpected sense of the humor of the brilliant stand-up comedian, who also voices the title character, a Marvel villain named Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, or “M.O.D.O.K.” for short. Created by Stan Lee in 1967, MODOK just looks too goofy to take seriously. He’s a giant sneering head with stumpy arms and legs that uses a floating chair to get around. And on his Hulu show, he’s also a disrespected man who’s family is falling apart.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Should Be Able to Exist Outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the largest franchises Hollywood has ever seen, both at the box office and in all of fandom. For the most part, the world crafted by Marvel Studios is largely responsible for the successes of modern superhero cinema. Even then, the Marvel brand is much more than its movie studio, and the House of Ideas should be allowed to explore ideas and projects with zero connectivity to the MCU.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘M.O.D.O.K.’: Supervillain Sitcom Mixes Vulgar Humor & Real Emotion In Marvel’s Most Surprising Project In Years [Review]

The Marvel “formula,” based on the analysis of more than a decade of content, seemingly reads something like this—take one part, attractive lead actor, one part heartfelt, but predictable story, three parts quippy humor, and a pinch of elaborate, sometimes convoluted continuity and mix well until you get an all-ages, inoffensive meal. While most of the output has been solid, the sameness that hangs over most of Marvel’s films and TV projects has led many to grow weary of superhero storytelling in recent years, wondering if there’s still room for discovery or any way to bring something new to the table. While it’s not perfect and it most definitely isn’t for everybody, “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” might be that exact “new” quality fans have been craving.
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

Melissa Fumero and Aimee Garcia Talk MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K. for Hulu Press Day

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is a lone wolf in the Marvel TV adaptation sphere. It’s the entertainment juggernaut’s first foray into adult animation and it certainly delves into the stranger aspects of the MCU. Not to mention, M.O.D.O.K., the titular lead voiced by Patton Oswalt, isn’t a well-known character to the casual Marvel fan.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: Chrissie Hynde, loads of zombies & 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • In "The Dry," Eric Bana returns to his native country for a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia. Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper's novel, "The Dry" is one of the sturdiest thrillers I've seen in a while, with a firm grasp of the characters' complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana plays a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend, who's believed to have killed his family and himself. That's one of the crimes in play; when younger, Bana's character, and the deceased friend, were nearby when a teenage girl died in a river -- a death many in the town have longed blamed on them. The IFC Films release debuts for digital rental Friday while simultaneously opening in theaters. Its barren-earth expanses would be best seen on the big screen, but the movie's powerful atmosphere comes through either way.