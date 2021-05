Fans of the State Fair were excited earlier this week when organizers announced a “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair” event on Memorial Day weekend. The event will give goers a chance to gather with family and friends, and experience the music, food, shopping, and sites we all missed out on last year. The five-day event will start Thursday, May 27th and run through Monday, May 31st (Memorial Day). Tickets for the event will be $12.50 each and children four years and younger are free with a child ticket. Only 10,000 tickets will be sold and COVID safety guidelines will be followed.