Parents of 391 Migrant Children Still Haven’t Been Found

The Biden administration announced a detention facility in Georgia where women reported receiving unwanted medical procedures and a Massachusetts jail where people complained of inhumane conditions won't be allowed to detain immigrants anymore. The Department of Homeland Security said it will end its contracts with the government agency that runs the detention center in North Dartmouth and with the private operator of the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia. "We will not tolerate the mistreatment of individuals in civil immigration detention or substandard conditions of detention," said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This is the first time the Biden administration has scrapped 287(g) agreements that allow local law enforcement to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Hill.