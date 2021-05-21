Parents of 391 Migrant Children Still Haven’t Been Found
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A court filing from the Justice Department and the American Civil Liberties Union revealed Wednesday that attorneys are still trying to find the parents of 391 migrant children separated at the southern border under the Trump administration. That number is down from 445 last month. This filing is part of the continuous effort to identify and bring together families separated by the “zero tolerance” policy. Government data shows the policy separated about 2,800 children from their parents in 2018, and an additional 1,000 children were separated before the policy was put in place. CNN.documentedny.com