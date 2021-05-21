newsbreak-logo
Litigator of the Week Runners-Up and Shout Outs

By Ross Todd
Law.com
 1 day ago

Our first runner-up this week is Lorin Reisner who led a team from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to a trial win for Bloomberg L.P. Following a nine-day bench trial in the Southern District of New York in October, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan found last week that Bloomberg properly terminated its licensing agreement with Optima Media Group Limited to start a broadcast outlet in Africa since Optima had become insolvent. Nathan denied all $50 million of Optima’s claims and awarded Bloomberg $17.4 million on its breach-of-contract counterclaims related to Optima’s failure to satisfy its programming, management and payment obligations. Nathan also awarded Bloomberg attorneys’ fees and other costs. Paul Weiss associates Marissa Doran, Luke O’Brien, Nicholas Handler, and Naomi Jeehee Yang also represented Bloomberg in the matter.

