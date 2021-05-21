WhatsApp To Enable Chat History Migration To A Different Phone Number

WhatsApp’s May 15 deadline for accepting its controversial privacy policy update is upon us, and the deal is simple – accept it or risk losing core functionalities that will effectively make the app useless for you. The Facebook-owned company assures that nothing is changing for your personal or group conversations as they remain end-to-encrypted, but if you chat with a business account, your data will be shared that Facebook will use for advertising. Despite all that, WhatsApp has actually been sharing data with Facebook for a while now. If you’re someone familiar with Facebook’s poor track record over privacy and fear that the same fate might befall WhatsApp too, it’s time to look for alternatives. And to save you the trouble, we’ve rounded up this list of the best WhatsApp alternatives in 2021: