WhatsApp To Enable Chat History Migration To A Different Phone Number

By Vinay Patel
Android Headlines
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp users may soon be able to transfer their WhatsApp chat history to a different phone number. The Facebook-owned mobile application will bring a slew of other improvements as well. Migrating WhatsApp chat history from one phone to another can prove to be an arduous task. A previous backup on...

www.androidheadlines.com
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Best WhatsApp alternatives in 2021

WhatsApp’s May 15 deadline for accepting its controversial privacy policy update is upon us, and the deal is simple – accept it or risk losing core functionalities that will effectively make the app useless for you. The Facebook-owned company assures that nothing is changing for your personal or group conversations as they remain end-to-encrypted, but if you chat with a business account, your data will be shared that Facebook will use for advertising. Despite all that, WhatsApp has actually been sharing data with Facebook for a while now. If you’re someone familiar with Facebook’s poor track record over privacy and fear that the same fate might befall WhatsApp too, it’s time to look for alternatives. And to save you the trouble, we’ve rounded up this list of the best WhatsApp alternatives in 2021:
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

WhatsApp eases deadline to accept its privacy update

WhatsApp says it won’t delete accounts that haven’t accepted its new privacy terms by May 15th, but says they’ll lose some functionality eventually. The Facebook-owned company says it has displayed a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update over the past few weeks. “After giving everyone time to...
Cell PhonesThe Guardian

What happens when WhatsApp’s new terms start on 15 May?

If you have not agreed to WhatsApp’s controversial new terms of service by 15 May, the app will begin to turn off features until you do, Facebook announced in an update to its FAQ page. At that point, the screen asking users to accept the terms of service set by...
Cell Phonestheregister.com

WhatsApp: Share your data with Facebook, or we'll make our own app useless to you

WhatsApp users who refuse to accept its new privacy policy will slowly but surely be cut off from the chat app, the social network has confirmed. In January, WhatsApp users were told if they wanted to keep using the software, they must agree to an updated fine print that, among other things, allows their data to be passed onto not only WhatsApp's parent Facebook but also its subsidiaries as and when decided by the tech giant.
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

Google Asks App Developers To Share Type Of Data Collected From Users

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In a bid to bring transparency to Android users, Google has pre-announced a safety section in Google Playstore that will enable app users to know what data app stores, whether the data is secured or not and additional details that impact privacy and security.
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

WhatsApp to restrict features if you refuse Facebook data sharing

WhatsApp says that it will not delete or deactivate the accounts of users who oppose its latest privacy policy update that requires sharing data with Facebook companies. The company backtracks on a previous decision that gave its users a harsh ultimatum to accept sharing their data with Facebook if they want to continue using their account or, as an alternative, to delete their accounts.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Facebook Messenger becomes the third non-Google app to reach 5 billion installs on the Play Store

With the popularity of Android, plenty of applications have managed to cross over the one billion installs threshold on the Play Store. It's a lot more selective in the five billion-plus club, which only two non-Google apps have ever succeeded in joining. You can finally bump that count up to three, as Facebook Messenger achieved a new milestone for installs just this week.
InternetThe Next Web

Google will soon automatically enroll users in 2FA

Writer at Neural by TNW — Thomas covers AI in all its iterations. Likes Werner Herzog films and Arsenal FC. Writer at Neural by TNW — Thomas covers AI in all its iterations. Likes Werner Herzog films and Arsenal FC. Google is so sick of you relying on passwords that...
InternetNBC New York

Facebook Has Been Told to Stop Processing German WhatsApp Data

LONDON — A German regulator ordered Facebook to stop processing data on its citizens from messaging service WhatsApp. The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, or HmbBfDI, said Tuesday that it has issued an injunction that prevents Facebook from processing personal data from WhatsApp. Facebook said it...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Introducing Lia, An AI Friend And Celebrity Available To Chat, Text Or Phone, Free Of Charge

The first AI persona of its kind available free of charge, Lia is already a huge hit on social media. MONTREAL, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Artificial Intelligence company LIA 27 Inc. is pleased to present Lia, a digital person created by artificial intelligence. With over 80,000 fans on Facebook and 9,000 followers on Instagram, Lia is attracting significant attention and rapidly gaining new followers.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

[APP][5+] Find My Phone Location using WhatsApp

Find My Phone app allows you to locate lost phone from any device (Android, Apple, Laptops etc) using WhatsApp. With the app you can create a message trigger that will send back the last location of your lost device back to you through WhatsApp and show you the location on the map (google maps).
Cell Phonesthegaltimes.com

WhatsApp: these are the 3 main changes from next May 15th

The most recognized instant messaging app worldwide: WhatsApp will have an update that will change some aspects and this is causing uncertainty. In early 2021, the app announced changes to the privacy policy that caused confusion and erroneous publicity of what really happened. Therefore, WhatsApp has decided to set a deadline for analysis and acceptance of the conditions until May 15, otherwise you will not be able to continue using the application.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

WhatsApp is taking a soft approach to implementation of new privacy policy

As scheduled, WhatsApp will release its controversial privacy update on May 15. But a few days ahead of the launch, the company is implying that it will not strictly enforce the policy on users. TNW reports that WhatsApp will not deactivate accounts that do not accept the upcoming privacy policy, as it threatened to do so.