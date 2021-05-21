Litigators of the Week: The Hogan Lovells Team That Scored the Largest Wrongful Conviction Verdict Ever for 2 N.C. Men
Late last week a federal jury in Raleigh, North Carolina, awarded Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, half-brothers who served 31 years in prison after being coerced into confessing to a murder they didn’t commit, $75 million. The verdict, which included $1 million in compensatory damages for each year McCollum and Brown served, and $13 million in punitive dames, was the largest ever handed down in a wrongful conviction case in the U.S.www.law.com