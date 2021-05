E3 is nearly upon us, and so is not-E3. We’re finally getting an idea of what to expect from Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest with the reveal of Kick Off Live!, a two-hour broadcast that I will never again write the exclamation point for. No specific announcements have been made for who will be on this opening broadcast, but over 30 partner publishers have been announced for Summer Game Fest as a whole.