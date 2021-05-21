Five Random Facts for Friday

It's owned by 234 Brickset members. If you want to add it to your collection you might find it for sale at BrickLink or eBay. Now, was he the bad guy, or was...you know what? Never mind. It doesn’t matter. I got a box full of most of the first wave that I was sent, unwarned, for free, which I suspect I was probably supposed to review on MaskofDestiny. I don’t think I opened any of them. Most likely they went straight back in the box they were sent in and shoved in the storage room, where they eventually got lost after moving twice. I mean, they’re still in my pile of unsorted boxes, but I haven’t really been hunting for them, you know? I did find a lot of the Bionicle MOCs that went missing over the two moves, though. Like my collection of dragons, which I was able to finish and start displaying. And the Bohrok bauble ornaments. And the little beetles, which might get publicly displayed for the first time later this year.