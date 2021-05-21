Officials in Richmond, VA, Select the City’s New Casino Operator

A new casino resort in Richmond, VA, is a step closer to becoming reality. Plans have been in the works for a year to bring five casinos to the state, with a couple already in the advanced planning stage. Richmond was one of the later cities to make progress, but the final decision on who will be responsible for lifting the city out of its funk has now been made, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. There can be only one and, in this case, it is Urban One.