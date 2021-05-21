NBA playoff schedule 2021: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for play-in, playoff games
It hasn't been an easy NBA season, but the league managed to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and reach the playoff stage. This year's postseason will look slightly different with the addition of the play-in tournament, which will expand the field from 16 to 20 total teams. But when it comes down to the playoff bracket, the mission is still the same: Win 16 games, and capture the Larry O'Brien trophy.www.sportingnews.com