Idaho State

Idaho starts Click It or Ticket

Posted by 
Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 1 day ago
Today begins the first weekend of “Click It or Ticket” in Idaho, which is an early travel season education and enforcement campaign aimed at saving lives by focusing on the simple, yet life-saving habit of wearing a seat belt. Idaho law requires everyone in a vehicle to wear safety restraints. The law also states that any adult driver can also be ticketed for passengers younger than 18 who are not properly restrained. ISP is among 59 agencies throughout Idaho supporting the current “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
