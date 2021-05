Vodka gets a bad rap. You know what I am talking about, you’ve seen mixologists roll their eyes when someone asks for a Cosmo (or any other vodka-based cocktail). I get it, the bartender wants to practice her craft and vodka is pretty straightforward, without complexity, and lacks interesting and unique flavors. However, I would remind those who scoff at the spirit (and, subsequently and unforgivably, the guest who ordered it), that you’ve got to give the people what they want. Vodka offers versatility and can be the backbone of many interesting drinks. Furthermore, it offers a chance to introduce the timid to the world of craft cocktails.