Westwood, MA

Westwood Police logs, May 10-17

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article3:06 p.m.: A black and brown boxer named Mac was reported missing. About 20 minutes later the dog returned to its home on Canton Street. 3:33 p.m.: While conducting stationary traffic enforcement near 588 High St., an officer ran a plate check on a passing red sedan. The check revealed the owner had a suspended driver's license. The vehicle was stopped; the owner claimed they did not know about the suspension. The owner was cited, and the vehicle towed.

www.wickedlocal.com
