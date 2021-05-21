Bad Boys For Life directors to tackle Batgirl movie for Warner Bros. and DC Films
Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment have enlisted Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to take the reins on the long-planned Batgirl movie. According to Deadline, the duo are set to direct the DC Comics adaptation from a script penned by Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) writer Christina Hodson, who was brought onto the project back in 2018 following the departure of original director Joss Whedon.www.flickeringmyth.com