newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bad Boys For Life directors to tackle Batgirl movie for Warner Bros. and DC Films

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. and DC Entertainment have enlisted Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to take the reins on the long-planned Batgirl movie. According to Deadline, the duo are set to direct the DC Comics adaptation from a script penned by Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) writer Christina Hodson, who was brought onto the project back in 2018 following the departure of original director Joss Whedon.

www.flickeringmyth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Bilall Fallah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Films#Bad Boys For Life#Dc Comics#Comic Book Films#Original Films#Dc Films#Dc Entertainment#Hbo#Dc Comics#Original Director#Gotham City#Adaptation#Theatrical Release#Universe#Riskier Characters#Arbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesNorristown Times Herald

Idris Elba cast in action film Stay Frosty

Idris Elba has joined the cast of the action movie 'Stay Frosty'. The 48-year-old actor is attached to star in the new movie from director Sam Hargrave, who helmed the hit acting flick 'Extraction' last year. Warner Bros. have acquired the rights to the project, which has been written by...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

How Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie fits into the DCEU

It seems that The Batman will be set on Earth-2 in DC’s cinematic universe. While it was no secret that The Batman – which is helmed by director/producer/writer Matt Reeves – will be more of a standalone DC film set outside the DCEU, it has now been revealed where exactly outside of the DCEU it will be set. According to The Hollywood Reporter (H/T: Heat Vision), everything taking place in Robert Pattinson’s iteration of The Dark Knight is on Earth-2 in the DC Films franchise.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Zack Snyder ‘Worried’ Warner Bros. Would Sue and ‘Silence Me’ for Supporting Snyder Cut Fans

Zack Snyder told The Sunday Times in a recent interview that he was originally scared of what Warner Bros. might do if he publicly supported the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. Snyder exited “Justice League” during post-production due to a family tragedy, and the studio brought in Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots and change the entire tone of the comic book tentpole. Snyder was eventually invited back in 2020 to restore his version of the film, which led to the release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on HBO Max in March.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman In Mortal Kombat Universe

DC Films and Mortal Kombat have been grabbing their fair share of respective headlines recently, albeit for very different reasons. The success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League has led to calls for Warner Bros. to continue telling stories set in the filmmaker’s pocket of the mythology, but it’s clear that they’re not interested in listening.
MoviesMovieWeb

Joker 2 Is Still Being Planned at Warner Bros.

Though much remains mysterious about the nature of the project at this point, it seems Warner Bros. still intends to make Joker 2. Director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix have been pretty quiet on that front over the last year or so following the first movie's big night at the Oscars in 2020, with Phoenix taking home Best Actor for his work as the iconic comic book villain. But now we have word that the studio is still pursuing a follow-up to the R-rated DC adaptation.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Flash Set Photos Unveils the Wayne Manor From Michael Keaton's Batman Film

A newly made artwork showed The Flash actor Ezra Miller has a brand new suit for his new cinematic solo film. The principal photography on the film has finally happened overseas in the United Kingdom. On the first day of filming, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed the upcoming film’s title art, with a look of Miller in action as The Flash.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Kal-El will return in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Black Superman movie

It has been revealed that the upcoming Superman movie will feature a Black actor in the role of Kal-El. Recent reports have indicated that Warner Bros.’ next Superman movie will feature a Black actor in the role of the Man of Steel with J.J. Abrams producing and accomplished reporter and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates writing the screenplay. However, it has now been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that the titular character will indeed be another version of Kal-El .
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Reportedly Wants Pattinson’s Batman And Wonder Woman To Team Up

The timeline and continuity of the DCEU has been in a state of disarray for a while, but Patty Jenkins’ two Wonder Woman movies have been able to overcome those obstacles so far by positioning themselves as prequels. However, the filmmaker is going to have to make a decision about if or how she wants to tie her franchise to the wider mythology when the third installment arrives, which has been confirmed as the first to be set in the present day.
TV SeriesVulture

Batman: The Animated Series Creator Will Return With More Animated Batman

Batffleck. So long, RBattz. There’s a new Batman on the prowl, and he’s a cartoon. Today, Warner Bros. Animation announced that it is developing a new animated Batman series, titled Batman: Caped Crusader, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The platforms have green-lit a straight-to-series order for the DC Comics adaptation with an exciting creative team. J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves will executive-produce the new series alongside Bruce Timm, creator of the much-lauded Batman: The Animated Series. Nearly 30 years after B:TAS debuted, Batman: Caped Crusader will “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world,” according to the press release. Timm, Reeves, and Abrams say that the series will be “evocative of Batman’s noir roots,” a promise already fulfilled by the noir-ish poster art above.
Moviestheubj.com

Margot Robbie Will Continue ‘pestering’ Warner Bros To Bring Poison Ivy To DCEU

Aussie actor Margot Robbie is good to go to return as the fan-most loved Harley Quinn in her third DCEU film, The Suicide Squad, this August. In a promotional interview with Den of Geek for the profoundly expected film, The Wolf of Wall Street star uncovered she has been pushing hard to get one more faction DC Comics character into the DC Extended Universe, for example Poison Ivy. During her collaboration with the portal, Margot communicated her craving to observe the Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy relationship on screen.
MoviesAceShowbiz

Tom Welling Would Love to Return as Superman for DC Movie

The Clack Kent of 'Smallville' says he would jump at the chance to reprise his television role as Man of Steel for an upcoming DC comic book feature film. AceShowbiz - Tom Welling would be on board for a return as Superman. The actor played Clark Kent aka Superman on...
MoviesTyler Morning Telegraph

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
Moviesepicstream.com

Batman Forever Producer Hypes Up Release of 'Darker' Joel Schumacher Cut

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Say what you will about Batman Forever but it isn't as bad as some fans claim it to be and while it's nowhere near the caliber of Batman 89 or even Batman Returns, it's still a pretty good watch every now and then and I can even go as far as saying that still holds up quite well. However, it can't be denied that the film's overall tone which had a little silliness served as a haunting foreshadowing of what's to come with its follow-up Batman & Robin going full-on camp and ditching all the darkness and grittiness that made the first two films so iconic.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zack Snyder on chance for more DC films: "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder"

Zack Snyder has talked about the chance for more DC movies in the "Snyder-verse". "Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder, if you will… Clearly, they're not interested in my take," he told Jake Hamilton. "But I would also say that they certainly weren't interested in, I would have said originally, in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that. I love the characters and I love the worlds and I think it's an amazing place to make a movie and it's glorious IP, so there's that."