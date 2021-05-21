Why Aged Bourbon Is Worth the Wait
Good things come to those who wait. And one thing that many people will wait for is aged bourbon. Compared to its younger counterparts, there’s a plethora of different types of age statements and aging methods, so it’s often thought that aged bourbon offers more character and complexity the older it gets. However, there’s consensus among seasoned drinkers that bourbons aged for 10 to 14 years are the ones truly worth coveting. Well-known brands offer older expressions that will cost a pretty penny and are arguably worth the extra expense. But is all aged bourbon good bourbon? The answer is a little complicated.vinepair.com