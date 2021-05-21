newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Why Aged Bourbon Is Worth the Wait

By VinePair Staff
vinepair.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood things come to those who wait. And one thing that many people will wait for is aged bourbon. Compared to its younger counterparts, there’s a plethora of different types of age statements and aging methods, so it’s often thought that aged bourbon offers more character and complexity the older it gets. However, there’s consensus among seasoned drinkers that bourbons aged for 10 to 14 years are the ones truly worth coveting. Well-known brands offer older expressions that will cost a pretty penny and are arguably worth the extra expense. But is all aged bourbon good bourbon? The answer is a little complicated.

vinepair.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Food Drink#Beverages#Scotch Whisky#Classic Cocktails#Malted Barley#Dried Fruit#American#Bulleit Frontier Whiskey#Aged Bourbon#Bourbons#Flavors#Seasoned Drinkers#Creamy Vanilla#Traditional Cocktails#Barrels#Fruit Notes#Well Known Brands#Age Statements#Complexity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Benzinga

Wendy's Adds Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger To Menu

Here’s something for the carnivorous gluttons in the Benzinga audience: Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is celebrating National Hamburger Month with the introduction of its Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger. What Happened: This new culinary offering expands on Wendy’s bacon cheeseburger with the addition of a proprietary bourbon bacon sauce. According to the...
RestaurantsThrillist

Arby’s Adds a Dr Pepper Float to Its Frozen Treat Menu

Some beverages, like lemonade and hard seltzer, seem to usher in spring and summer, and ice cream floats are right up there, too. Root beer floats get the most attention, but you can really give almost anything the float treatment. Arby’s latest float brings Dr Pepper to the mix, according to Chew Boom.
Drinkswinemag.com

Longbranch Bourbon

Mellow aromas of maple, vanilla and a hint of dried cherry entice. The palate echoes those flavors, bringing in a light flurry of clove and cinnamon spice. Adding water softens the profile to vanilla cookie dough flavor, sprinkled with ginger and allspice. It was filtered through Texas mesquite charcoal. Kara Newman.
DrinksPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Home Brewing Kits for Making Your Next Great Craft Beer

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’ve finally given up on sourdough starter and are looking for your next yeast-related hobby, you may...
Food & Drinkshiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Rye Whiskeys

As is often the case when it comes to the spirits industry, what was once old is now new again, for drinkers everywhere are taking to rye with a gusto unseen since the pre-Prohibition era. And it’s not without good reason; after all, rye is currently having itself a bit of a moment, with more and more distilleries trying to cash in on an opportunity to distinguish themselves from the booming (but highly competitive) bourbon market. It’s resulted in some incredible experimentation because the requirements for the spirit are considerably more relaxed than those of its corn-based counterpart. In fact, so long as it’s under 160 proof, aged in new charred oak, and, of course, made with 51 percent rye, you have yourself a bonafide rye whiskey in every sense of the word. After that, distilleries are free to choose their adventure — the rest is open up to you (unless it’s of the “straight” variety, meaning no additives and at least two years of aging).
AgricultureGrub Street

At One White Street, they don’t write the menu. They plant it.

Growing up the son of Ecuadoran immigrants in Jackson Heights, Danny Morales never expected to become a farmer. He was a city kid with, as he says, “no exposure to nature of any sort.” He was exposed to the food world, though, through Mike’s Express, the food truck his parents ran outside La Guardia Airport, serving pernil and egg-and-cheese sandwiches to taxi drivers and hotel workers. When he enrolled at Binghamton University, he discovered the great outdoors and family farms and began farming on the side, a pursuit he kept up after starting grad school. It didn’t take long for the field to win out over the classroom. “That’s when it became a career choice for me,” he says. He completed an apprenticeship at Stone Barns and from there, landed a job at Four Season Farm, the “experimental market garden” where winter–farming pioneer Eliot Coleman proved year-round cultivation was possible even in rugged coastal Maine.
Drinksvinepair.com

Pax Gamay Noir 2018

Dinner Parties, Feeling Natural, Host/Hostess Gifting. This is a fun wine with a big price tag. Herby fruit and a straight up horse stable on the nose. It has good acidity, with some medium fruit depth but this wine is funky and slightly dancy, making the palate tinge a bit. If you are into natty wine, welcome home.
RestaurantsThrillist

New Stella Artois Bottle Will Raise Money for Independent Restaurants

A portion of the proceeds will go to the James Beard Foundation's "Open for Good" fund. It goes without explaining that the food service industry has had a challenging several months. To help independent restaurants get back on their feet in the wake of COVID-19, the James Beard Foundation launched its "Open for Good" campaign—and it solicited some help to achieve its goal.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

New Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Warehouse C Bourbon Whiskey Emerges From Buffalo Trace

The saga of Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. collectible bourbons is one that is well documented across the web. Rare birds indeed, they often go for sale marked up at top dollar both via retailers and also on the secondary market. Not something that Buffalo Trace can control necessarily, but it is a reality of the bourbon economy we live in. A just released offering that may fit into this mold quickly is the new Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Warehouse C Bourbon Whiskey.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Does Alcohol Ever Expire?

Many of us have often wondered about that bottle on the shelf that's been sitting untouched for months, maybe even years. Perhaps someone brought it to your house once and left it, only for you forget about it and then rediscover the booze in a vulnerable moment. Or maybe it just hasn't sounded appealing. Whatever the reason, the question arises: does alcohol ever expire? Perhaps you're finally ready to try this stuff, or you'd like to safely re-gift it to someone else. The answer really depends on the particular type of alcohol that is under discussion. Different types of alcohol have different rules regarding their expiration, and we'll sort them out right now.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Most Surprising Food Sold At Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous has many hot ticket items on their menu. Their "World Famous" Hot Dogs inspire an eating contest every Fourth of July and their fries are just as legendary, even being named "Best Fast Food Fries" by the New York Daily News in 2014. Among their menu items, you can also find some pretty stacked burgers, chicken and chicken sandwiches, hero sandwiches, and creamy, dreamy shakes — your typical American fare.
DrinksThrillist

5 Easy Ways To Upgrade How You Drink Rum

People have been making rum since as far back as 1650, but in recent history, it’s been mostly relegated to making appearances in far-too-sweet beachside drinks that just don’t do its complexity justice. Rum, especially craft varieties like those made by Diplomático, deserves a top spot on your bar cart, and not just for tiki cocktails. From sipping it neat to pairing it with dinner, we’ve outlined all the ways to upgrade your rum-drinking experience.
Drinksbourbonveach.com

Gin Cocktails

Rosemary likes a good gin cocktail. One of her favorite events I did was at The Filson Historical Society for Repeal Day when we made a Gin and Tonic with a 1930s Gordon Gin. Her question for me is why have I not done a blog on gin? Many of the artisan distilleries are making gin to pay the bills while their whiskey is aging, so why don’t I show them support? I cannot argue with her logic, so here we are.
Restaurantsveranda.com

The Essential Ingredients for Creating the Ultimate Home Bar, According to Bemelmans Bar's Manager

The pandemic has turned many of us into cocktail connoisseurs in the last year, and we expect the interest in craft cocktails to only continue to grow. While we are more than ready to return to our favorite happy hour spots, there's also something to be said for a beautiful, well-crafted cocktail at home and having a fully stocked home bar is an essential for boosting our post-pandemic entertaining prowesses. We chatted with Dmitrios Michalopoulos, bar manager at the iconic Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle in New York to learn more about the essential ingredients for building the perfect home bar.
Drinkswinemag.com

Fess Parker 2018 Older Barrels Pinot Noir (Sta. Rita Hills)

Spicy mace aromas wrap around the roasted cherry and slight charcuterie aromas on the nose of this bottling. The structure is taut on the sip, with flavors of prosciutto woven around mulberry, roasted fig and plum. Matt Kettmann. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Older Barrels. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery. Fess Parker.
Posted by
1WineDude

Wine and Cocktails Happy Hour with Vintage Wine Estate's Katy Long

For many months since COVID-19 shelter-in-place rules and guidelines have prevented us wine industry folk from gathering live and in-person, we’ve been mixing it up by tasting samples simultaneously and meeting virtually via Zoom. In the case of the event that stars as the topic of today’s entry, however, we were literally mixing it up – as in, mixing up cocktails.