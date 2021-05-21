newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Celebrity Birthdays: May 21

Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Here are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Cody Johnson, David Ajala, Lisa Edelstein, Mr. T, Ron Isley, Sarah Ramos and more.

David Ajala
Lisa Edelstein
Sarah Ramos
Cody Johnson
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Robert Downey Jr.'s assistant dies aged 52

Robert Downey Jr. has paid tribute to his assistant Jimmy Rich after he passed away aged 52 following a fatal car accident. Robert Downey Jr.'s assistant has died aged 52. The 56-year-old actor took to Instagram to pay tribute to Jimmy Rich, after he was involved in a fatal car accident around 8pm on Wednesday night (05.05.21).
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Seth Rogen reveals strange encounter with Tom Cruise

Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow once had a bizarre encounter with Tom Cruise, in which the actor raved about Louis Farrakhan, blamed “the pharmaceutical industry” for his nutty public image and offered a lecture on Scientology. The wild tête-à-tête happened in 2006, when Rogen and Apatow were summoned to the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday George Clooney: Celebrating the Hollywood Icon’s Incredible Career

George Clooney, please tell us. How does one of the coolest guys in Hollywood celebrate his 60th birthday? Drink fest? Or quiet family dinner?. The women still adore you (yes, we know you’re married to a beautiful, smart lawyer). And the men want to go drinking with you, maybe take a shot or two of the good stuff, play some cards and smoke a cigar. Turning 60 only adds to your charm. You’re vintage Hollywood, albeit someone who likes to summer at Lake Como. I mean, who doesn’t like Lombardy?
MoviesFirst Showing

Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret & Loretta Devine in 'Queen Bees' Trailer

"C'mon, be one of us!" Universal Pics + Gravitas have debuted an official trailer for a comedy titled Queen Bees, a film from filmmaker Michael Lembeck (The Santa Clause 2, Connie and Carla, Tooth Fairy). While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen moves into a nearby retirement community ― just temporarily. Once inside the Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying "mean girls" the likes of which she hasn't encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of her home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. Of course. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, with James Caan, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, Matthew Barnes, French Stewart, Alec Mapa, Marianne Muellerleile, and Courtney Gains. This looks like a boat load of retirement fun.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Love and Death: Elizabeth Olsen Joins HBO Max True Crime Series

David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman are looking to continue making beautiful series together, with the Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, and The Undoing duo tapping WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen to headline their upcoming HBO Max limited series Love and Death. Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland's Lesli Linka Glatter, the project focuses on the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery's (Olson) murder of Betty Gore in 1980. The limited series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly ("Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II"), and revolves around (as the description goes) "two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax." Kelley executive produces via his David E. Kelley Productions, with Kidman and Per Saari executive producing via Blossom Films; Glatter; Scott Brown, and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. Lionsgate TV (Love Life) serves as the studio.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Hemsworth Says He Might Call Mel Gibson For Mad Max: Furiosa Advice

Tom Hardy might have done a solid job with the role in Mad Max: Fury Road, but when most people conjure up an image of Max Rockatansky in their heads, chances are it’ll be Mel Gibson they see. After all, George Miller’s 1979 original remains one of the most profitable movies ever made after earning over $100 million on a $350,000 budget, and served as the launchpad for the leading man’s career.
MoviesEffingham Radio

Industry News: Ben Kingsley, Megan Fox, Tribeca and More!

FIRST LOOK AT BEN KINGSLEY AS DALI: Ben Kingsley stars as Salvador Dali in Mary Harron‘s Daliland. The film has wrapped filming, and fans are getting a look at the biopic, which shows the marriage between the surrealist painter and his wife Gala. Barbara Sukowa stars as his wife, and Christopher Briney appears as his assistant, James. Rupert Graves, Ezra Miller, Suki Waterhouse and Mark McKenna also star.
MoviesPlaybill

With Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George opened at the Booth Theatre May 2, 1984. The production, starring Tony Award winners Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, played 35 previews and 604 performances before closing on October 13, 1985. The musical was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Actor and Actress nominations for Patinkin and Peters.
MoviesDaily Iberian

David Oyelowo was inspired by Steven Spielberg on The Water Man

David Oyelowo was inspired by Steven Spielberg as he made his directorial debut on 'The Water Man'. The 45-year-old actor both directs and stars in the drama flick and explained how he hoped to recreate Spielberg flicks such as 'The Goonies' as they sparked conversation in his family and "didn't speak down" to audiences.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Richard Kind gives Seth Meyers the key to a perfect Richard Kind impression

Back in Mystery Science Theater 3000's Sci-Fi Channel days, then-host Mike Nelson and the ’bots once greeted the appearance onscreen of beloved character actor Richard Kind with an exhausted, “Here we go ...” And, sure, Kind was hamming it up as a bumbling wizard named Wamthool at the time, but the Satellite Of Love was being forced to sit through the turgid 1993 fantasy debacle Quest Of The Delta Knights, and at least Kind, as is his trouper’s way, was trying his damnedest to liven up the joint. That’s the sort of role you find when you dig into the IMDb page of a long-suffering, always in demand character guy like Kind. A Coen Brothers movie or a heart-destroyer of a voice acting gig here, an MST3k staple or the first feature directing credit of former Blink-182 frontman there.
TV & VideosPosted by
HOLAUSA

30 celebs that guest-starred on “Friends”

As we get ready for the super anticipated “Friends” reunion on May 27th, let’s look back at the impressive list of big celebrities that guest-starred along with Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler. Just like in Law and Order, many of our favorite stars made their appearance...
TV & VideosEffingham Radio

Industry News: Grey’s Anatomy, Sacha Baron Cohen, Camila Cabello + More

JESSE WILLIAMS TO EXIT GREY'S ANATOMY: Jesse Williams is set to exit Grey’s Anatomy after 12 seasons. The actor, who first appeared as Dr. Jackson Avery in season six will appear in his final episode, titled “Tradition,” on May 20th. He said in a statement obtained by People, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda (Rhimes), the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista (Vernoff), Ellen (Pompeo) and Debbie (Allen).”