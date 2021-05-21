Jim Cramer: Disbelief in Science vs. COVID Shares Blame for Supply Shortages

M2 money supply has jumped nearly 25% over the past year, twice as much as during 1978 when inflation hit 13.4%. Stocks quotes in this article: FL, ROST, DECK, SPAK. Speculative bubbles do not end like a short story, novel, or playThere is no final denouement that brings all the strands of a narrative into an impressive final conclusionIn the real world, we never know when the story is over." -- Robert Shiller The trillions of dollars that have flooded into the financial system via the Federal Reserve and Cong...