Jim Cramer: Disbelief in Science vs. COVID Shares Blame for Supply Shortages
Stocks quotes in this article: TGT, MRNA, PFE, BNTX. How could everyone, every manufacturer, seemingly every retailer be caught short so much of everything? Was everyone just stupid? Did they simply underestimate the comeback of the country and what their order books showed? As I go through the quarterly reports as this earnings season draws to a conclusion, amazingly, I can come up with just one co...realmoney.thestreet.com