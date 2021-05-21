Vans parent VF Corp. stock falls after earnings miss
VF Corp. shares fell 2.4% in Friday premarket trading after the outdoor and active company reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations. Net income totaled $89.5 million, or 23 cents per share, after a loss of $483.8 million, or $1.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 26 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 29 cents. Revenue totaled $2.583 billion, up from $2.102 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.509 billion. Brands in the VF Corp. portfolio include Vans, Timberland, The North Face and newly-acquired Supreme. VF Corp. says its supply chain is currently operational.