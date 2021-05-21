newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overwatch 2 switches to 5v5 matches, dropping a tank from each team

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard have still yet to tell us when Overwatch 2 is coming out, but last night they at least shared a load of what they've been working on for the game's PvP multiplayer. We got a fresh look at the hectic new mode Push, and saw a few matches on new maps like New York and Toronto. Perhaps the most surprising bit of info the devs revealed, however, is that teams in Overwatch 2 will have five players, rather than six, dropping a tank from each side. As a tank main, I have thoughts.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overwatch 2#New York City#Robot#He Got Game#Super Heroes#Regular Cars#Pvp#Ow#Hud#Regular Overwatch#The Game#Tanks#Pve#Maps#Load#Coloured Blocks#Double Shields#Ultimate Charge#Queue Times#Auto Pilot Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Overwatch’ Season 28 Is Now Live

It’s time to run through your placement matches once again. Overwatch competitive season 28 is now live, seemingly (and thankfully) without any issues. Technical problems delayed the start of season 27 in early March. As always, you’ll have some bonus competitive points to spend on golden guns if you finished...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 11.10

In League of Legends Patch 11.10, we will see the mages continue to dominate Summoner's Rift. In previous patches we've seen mages rise back to a role of dominance and since not much has been done to impact this their reign of terror will continue. Here's a list of the...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Blizzard is showing off 2 hours of Overwatch 2 PvP next week

It looks like we’re finally going to get a closer look at Overwatch 2 next week, as Blizzard has announced its plans to show off some of the PvP mode in a livestream. Following the departure of Jeff Kaplan from Blizzard, Aaron Keller has stepped up as director on Overwatch over at the development studio – and he’s made his first big announcement since taking on the role.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Looks like a League of Legends Project: Varus skin has been teased (and un-teased)

It looks like we might have an idea of a new skin headed League of Legends champion Varus’ way. That’s thanks to a tweet celebrating the marksman champ’s birthday that went live over the weekend which offered a snapshot of a skin fans haven’t seen before – a teaser of what looks like a Project: Varus splash. But, mysteriously, this ‘reveal’ has now disappeared.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Destiny 2’s Season of Splicer Brings Back the Vault of Glass Raid with New Gear and More Later this Month

Bungie has launched the newest season for Destiny 2, known as Season of the Splicer. In this season, players return to the Vault of Glass raid from the original Destiny title. Guardians will hack into the Vex simulation in the six-player matchmade activity Override to steal Vex code and reveal secrets. Guardians can also run the weekly pinnacle mission Expunge, which uncovers and exploits vulnerabilities in the Vex Network to collapse it from the inside.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Dev Responds to Valkyrie's Ultimate Bug

A developer from Apex Legends responded to a Valkyrie Ultimate bug that was causing players to be pushed underneath the map. Apex Legends’ Season 9 was released on May 4. The season, titled “Apex Legends: Legacy,” brought on the usual suspects of weapon nerfs and buffs, legend tuning as well as new features such as the new Apex Legends Arenas game mode. But out of all the new changes additions, one of the most looked at was the new hero, Valkyrie.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Valorant's new game mode makes your whole team play as the same agent

Riot Games seem to be experimenting with another less competitive game mode in their guns 'n wizards FPS Valorant. Replication is a new best-of-nine Spike planting mode with a rather chaotic gimmick - players on the same team will all have to play as the same agent. I know what you're thinking: 'Oh god, I'm going to be perpetually blinded by five Breaches'. But thankfully, Riot are adding in a little feature called Flashguard that should at least let you see for a couple of seconds.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Overwatch Consecutive Ultimate Ability with Winston

Overwatch Consecutive Ultimate Ability boosted Winston to have two ultimate abilities back-to-back. A Reddit user by the name of Giusemira9898 posted an unbelievable play of the match on the competitive Overwatch subreddit. The Overwatch player managed to get two ultimate abilities within seconds of the highlight, "This is insane. I wouldn't believe it without the video!" subreddit user UpperFace comments.
Video GamesComing Soon!

League of Legends: Wild Rift Adds Renekton In New Patch

The crocodile man cometh for League of Legends: Wild Rift. Players of the mobile MOBA will see Renekton, the Butcher of the Sands added to the game’s character roster alongside today’s new patch. Already familiar to fans of the PC version of League, developer Riot Games describes Renekton as a...
Video GamesLifehacker

This Free Mod Adds 'World of Warcraft' Zones to 'Valheim'

Valheim players worried about all the time they’re spending outside of World of Warcraft can now kill two birds with one stone. Thanks to a new—free—mod, you can explore the beloved realms of Azeroth from within everyone’s favorite Viking survival game. The free mod, called Valheim of Warcraft, doesn’t change...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

New Overwatch Developer Update details upcoming discussion regarding Overwatch 2 PvP

In a short but sweet introduction, the Overwatch community finally met the game’s new game director, Aaron Keller, with a tease of some upcoming Overwatch 2 news. In a new Overwatch Developer Update, Keller revealed that the Overwatch 2 team will soon reveal information regarding the game’s PvP mode, stepping away from conversations regarding the extensive PvE side of the game.
Video GamesBirmingham Star

Chinese Overwatch teams drop boycott threat

Four Chinese teams in the Overwatch League have dropped their plans to boycott matches involving a Korean player from the Seoul Dynasty who made critical remarks about China. The Hangzhou Spark, one of the teams involved, issued a statement Thursday afternoon. "Through the active involvement of the Overwatch League, and...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Today’s Returnal Patch Broke the Game, Has Now Been Pulled

If you downloaded the latest Returnal patch, that was released today at 7pm BST, you’re going to need to delete the game. Developer Housemarque sent out a patch – 1.3.3 – this evening to address some bugs with Returnal. Among the fixes listed in patch notes were: an issue where trophies weren’t correctly popping, multiple stability issues, incorrect healing behaviour when resting in Helios, and more. However, the new patch seemingly introduced new errors – when players came to load the game after installing the update, they were greeted with an error message.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pine’s best plays in the Overwatch League

It’s been a while since Overwatch fans have seen Kim “Pine” Do-hyeon in the professional league. But now, he’s back with another championship roster. The May Melee champion team Dallas Fuel announced the signing of Pine this week, filling a hole in its roster after the retirement of 2020 MVP candidate Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo due to health problems.